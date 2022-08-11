The new normal for non-Muslims

Opinions of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

Muslims have had to face backlash for their choice of adhering to every detail of Islam. For the non-Muslims who don’t seem to understand that quest, they see Muslims as “extremists”.



And oh, lately, the things those non-Muslims lambast Muslims for adhering to, they’ve started seeing the truth, and even adhering to them the more.



Spotting the beard: When a Muslim keeps a beard he’s nicknamed a ‘male goat’ (those ones with a beard). As if that wasn’t enough, he’s called an ‘Aqaedah’ or ‘jihadist’, which is to suggest that he could slit someone’s throat. Today, among many non-Muslims, a man with a beard is regarded as a beautiful or “fresh” boy. Ladies are rejecting potential men because of no beard. So the non-Muslim men without a beard have had to resort to creams that would help them to grow their beards.



Wearing of ‘Jalabiya’: My friend, Akushie, would always search me anytime I put on Jalabiya (a long cloak worn by Muslims for prayers). Jovially, he would tell our friends to be wary of me, that I could be hiding a bomb in my cloth. Nowadays nobody basks in the Jalabiya than him; he wears it to church, naming ceremonies, etc. And like many of his likes, they now swagger in the ‘Jalabiya’. What a world!



Hanging trousers: Muslims are mocked for wearing trousers that hang. They claim our “eyes aren’t opened” for obeying the divine rule of wearing trousers above the ankle. Now non-Muslims fantasise about wearing hanging trousers; it’s the new fashion style. They adorn themselves in hanging trousers, while in suits, and would go to work, or social events, especially weddings.



Simple funeral: From the time of death, at large, by the third day, the deceased is buried. For non-Muslims, this Islamic tradition meant that Muslims don’t regard the dead. They say Muslims bury the dead like livestock; one dies, and the next minute one is buried. It has to take Covid-19 before non-Muslims could realize the need for a simple burial. In a lot of family houses today, the dead doesn’t transcend a month, unlike in previous years wherein dead bodies were kept for months (or years) in the morgue before burial. I know clans that have banned music, dancing, and food sharing during funeral sessions. There’s a non-Muslim friend who wants to be a Muslim because of the simple burial rites.



Modest Marriage: A Muslim lady would have her marriage in a modest way. No music. No dancing. No jamboree. No intermingling of sex. But her non-Muslim friends would assert that they don’t think her husband would treat her right because he had had her cheaply. Or her marriage won’t last. Again, with the help of COVID-19, and the bad economies of Ghana, many non-Muslims now hold wedding events in a simple way.



Islam has the solution for humanity. Any new thing the world would realize today, Islam has a package for it since 1444 years ago. That’s why it makes sense that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with being an extremist Muslim. Like extremely warding off evil, extremely giving charity, extremely helping the poor, extremely contributing towards nation building, etc.



If it has to do with Islam, even the non-Muslims know it’s the religion of truth; the sure way of life. They just won’t say it but they know the truth.