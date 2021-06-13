The new Coronavirus tax in Ghana is a fraudulent act by the NPP government

Opinions of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

The incompetence of Nana Akufo Addo, ministers, and the impact of chronic corruption in the country, recently forced the Ghanaian government to introduce certain harsh taxations, including that of the COVID-19 levy. This new taxation is a complete fraud. This article will explain.



After the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in China, Europe, and the USA, the initial thoughts about Africa by the advanced countries is that the African countries will be hit very hard with a high number of cases.



Surprisingly, it appears that the coronavirus pandemic in Europe and the USA, become front page news, with less impact on Africa.



Even though the devastation is less in Africa, the World Bank made available $100 million to Ghana to assist the country in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.



The financing package includes $35 million in emergency support to help the country provide improved response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Ghana Emergency Preparedness and Response Project (EPRP).



Till now, the NPP government couldn’t explain how the COVID-19 relief fund was used. As usual, the Ghanaian government never explains how the country's money is used to avoid questions they can't answer.



Meanwhile, at the Kotoka International Airport, the COVID-19 test is being carried out at the cost of $150 per traveler coming to the country.



There are qualified health institutions in Ghana that can be assigned to undertake this task but because of corruption, a Nigerian medical firm was assigned to that by the NPP government.



It’s shocking that all over the world, citizens are being compensated for the trauma and psychological torture they experience during the coronavirus, so if the NPP government is not ready to compensate Ghanaians despite the large amount of the COVID-19 fund they received, what is the significance of this COVID-19 levy Akufo Addo?



This is a fraud by Akufo Addo. Mr. President, if you don’t have any means to create jobs, provide better amenities for the poor people, please, stop stealing from them in any act wrapped in a form of taxation.



This is a big disgrace to the corrupt NPP government and the medical history of Ghana.