The nation wrecker

Opinions of Friday, 9 September 2022

Columnist: OHENEBA KWAKU GYEKYE

There is an adage in Akan that says:” Nsa baako w[re aduro a [gu” literary in English means a single-handedly peeled bark of a tree always falls onto the ground. I want to say that the Government of Ghana cannot alone make our country a better place for us to live and enjoy the blissful life therein.



The onus rests on us as citizens to be patriotic, responsible, and apt in the various role assigned to us. Else we are going water with baskets. Each of us should do away with covert actions, crime, abuse of power be it social or political, nepotism, hatred, power drunkenness, favoritisms to mention but few. Therefore, all of us must understand that, no matter what, a day is on its wheels we shall reap the fruits of the seed we buried under the weak soil.



I always ask myself this simple but thoughtful question whenever I see people whom society adore, cherish and revere as true representatives of Christ exhibiting certain unscrupulous, barbaric, and wicked practices or character that no pagan nor an atheist would ever show. The linguist should give me the best register to qualify such people since unpatriotic is the only word I know!

My cherished readers look critically at the pictures below and make a sound judgement about it.



This vehicle is a property of the state and it is assigned to Agona Senior High Technical School. I must indicate that it is neither a commercial, private nor ‘aboboyaa’ vehicle which can be used to cart stolen foodstuff, provisions and flour meant for the students in pretense as plantain suckers from the school. The question is where is this loaded vehicle leaving the campus to? Food for thought.



It should be stated without any fear or reservation that these same people go out there lamenting about poor governance but fail to dry their own dirty linen in public. They should therefore take out the speck on their eyes before going for others. This awful superiority mindset should be spoken against immediately because it is sending mother Ghana to her grave.



Let us all reflect on our minds and consider this witty scenario; a final-year student who broke a school regulation was asked to buy certain number of bags of cement for the school. The question now is what appropriate sanction should be meted out to this entrusted learned professional leader owned out presently?

It is high time the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, and adjunct agencies dealing with such matters investigate these matters and appropriate sanctions applied to bring Ghana on her sound footing.



I am by this article calling the Education Minister and the Director General of Ghana Education Service to wake up from slumber and act immediately because the maintenance and fueling of these vehicles come from the taxpayers' pocket. Why should such a single person put a huge cost burden on the masses for his or her selfish private gain?



Arise, Ministry of Education, and spit venom now! Surely, abuse of power, nepotism, intolerance, crime, and intimidation are eating the flesh of teachers who are feeble and coward in our schools and I am saying without any hesitation that in no time this noble profession will lose great men and women in the system and where would Ghana be for posterity to enjoy a better life?