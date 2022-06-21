The nation’s cathedral

Opinions of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Columnist: Kpeglah Mawuli

Even if we accept this contested Christ-shrine,

I wished it is sown on a serene peak of Afadza.

Away from the dirty dins!

Far away from the lung-murderer-fumes!

Far-flung from the killer-Korle-farts!

Distant from the blood-stained streets.



On that green-strewn roofs,

Where greeneries grin at the sun daily

Where birds serenade and worship Elohim’s compassions

Where falls clap and flap down the valley,

Snaking into the heart of the Volta and breathing life into countless lives;

Where fireflies ornament the night in ostentatious hues;

Where owls could oar our prayers to Sogbolisa (God),

In complex tongues of heavenly meaning.



But in their hunt for the choicest land-piece for Elohim,

In their sweat to spread the wings of their vows,

To flung at posterity the print of their bankrupt labours,

They wrecked the heart of towering edifices!

And left vast and painful debt burdens on tired taxes,

Debts, striding into the destinies of unborn broods,

In the name of a cathedral built on treacherous foundations.