The local assemblies must tackle noise nuisance head-on

Opinions of Monday, 26 September 2022

Columnist: William K Asiedu

The decision of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deploy Sound Measuring Meters (SLMs) at presumably all the 261 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), is highly reassuring.



This epochal announcement of August 24, 2022, marks a departure from the posturing of stony silence which has been the reaction of officialdom to the many concerns expressed by the Press, Health professionals, Environmental scientists, and concerned citizens about the dangers we are incubating by allowing unreasonable members of society to incessantly disturb communities with their noisy activities.



Though the non-availability of SLMs would no longer serve as the predominant excuse for the inability of some Public Health officers to deal with noise offending, the public should not see the mass deployment of SLMs as the talisman which will solve the noise nuisance problem in our society.



The reality is that the function of noise-controlling is not solely determined by the measurement of sound levels. As the Abatement of Noise Bye-laws and the applicable sections of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851) show, there are many other provisions that do not require the measurement of sound.



In any case, the Environmental Protection Agency which is mandated by Act 851 to provide Assessment Reports in cases of Noise nuisance, could always be approached for the purpose.



As recently as July 2022, the La- Nkwatanang- Madina Municipal Assembly (LANMA) acting on the Noise Assessment Report of the EPA, secured the conviction of the owners of two pubs that had ignored complaints of people adversely affected by their excessive noisemaking, rebuffed warnings of the Assembly's Environmental Health and Sanitation officers and continued to make noise in excess of the Ambient Noise levels for Residential areas.



Though operating under similar conditions as other Assemblies, the Metropolitan Authorities of Accra, Kumasi, and Tema have successfully prosecuted or closed down a number of churches, drinking bars, pubs, and manufacturing concerns that had not obtained operational permits or Noise Suitability reports. Environmental Health officers have their work cut out.



Like other functionaries of the Assemblies, they live and work in the communities.



They experience first hand the unhealthy effects of excessive noisemaking on people in their neighbourhoods. Their offices are not spared the ruckus in the environment and yet fail to take steps to abate the ongoing noise nuisance.



If the battle against noise nuisance is to be won, these front-line officers must first douse the flames around them. They ought to be proactive, avoid the ostrich effect, and not always wait for complaints to be lodged with their zonal and head offices.



The Local Government authorities have invested heavily in the training of Public Health Prosecutors who have been posted all over the country.



This class of officers who have received grounding in the laws on noise nuisance must heed the admonitions of the Minister responsible for Local Government and the Head of the Local Service Service to execute their duties "without fear or favour."



They should refrain from making compromises and avoid untenable situations which have allowed some entertainment spots and worship centres to persist in disturbing neighbourhoods for years, despite the many complaints of residents.



Functionaries of the Assemblies, especially the Assembly members and Chief Executives, must be concerned enough about the unbearable noisy situations in the neighbourhoods to demand effective performance from their Environmental Health officers.



Members of Parliament should raise questions about noise disturbance in the country and require the Local Government Ministry, the Local Government Service, and specific Chief Executives to explain why they have allowed the state of affairs.



Some Assemblies are showing drive and initiative in tackling the noise menace.



The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has been assiduously facilitating the work of its Environmental Health officers by equipping them with SLMs.



A few weeks after the July 2022 presentation of the latest batch of the devices to the Environmental Health officers, reports filtered in of their serving of Noise Abatement Notices on 10 street preachers and 5 vendors for engaging in excessive noisemaking and operating without a permit.



Environmental Health officers of the Assembly in another exercise, closed down an unlicensed church that was engaged in excessive noisemaking close to the Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital.



The Chief Executives of the MMDAs have been urged to insulate the Prosecutors from undue influence and interference. They have also been requested to provide equipment support to their Environmental Health and Sanitation Departments which are in dire need of transportation to carry out verification exercises.



Another notable initiative is the adoption of a three-pronged approach by the Adenta Municipal Assembly (AdMA) to tackle noise nuisance within its jurisdiction.



During an August 18, 2022 stakeholders engagement, the Assembly disclosed that

It will embark on a sensitization exercise to expose the public to issues of noise nuisance. People are more likely to voluntarily comply and advise others when they understand the issues.



AdMA, just like other Assemblies, could reach out to a broader audience if it collaborates with the local media.



The second approach involves the regular monitoring of the compliance regime, especially observance of the Ambient Noise levels for residential areas.



Vigilance and consistency are required if the Assembly is not to allow impudence, cronyism, and patronage to derail the execution of this strategy.



Thirdly, the Assembly will enlist the support of the Police in the enforcement of Abatement of Noise Bye-laws, particularly the prescription of unauthorised public noisemaking after 10 pm.



Strict enforcement of this Bye-law will have a salutary effect on the communities. Residents will have sufficient sleep, students will be able to concentrate on their studies and the sick will be able to convalesce.



The danger of developing cardiovascular disease, diabetes, mental confusion, and other diseases associated with sustained exposure to noisemaking will be lessened.



The Assemblies have the responsibility and the requisite authority to deal with the excessively noisy street-side preachers, operators of illegal information centres and the itinerant vendors and transport hub announcers who break up the sleep of residents as early as 4am with powerful loudspeakers and continue to harass the public throughout the day.



The Assemblies must check the boisterous worship centres, drinking bars, and open-air pubs which do not bother to seek approval for their siting within communities, refuse to sound-proof their premises, and disturb neighbourhoods all day and night.



The hours after 10pm when the environment is expected to be quiet should be religiously observed throughout the country.



Owners of motorcycles and vehicles specially fitted with extra-noisemaking gadgets together with shop keepers and spinners who rely on loud music to attract customers could easily be handled.



The arrest, prosecution, and conviction of noise offenders should be widely publicized for increased deterrence effect.



People living and working in Ghana deserve to live in peaceful environments.



The champions of the anti-noise crusade; the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Chief Executives of AMA, and AdMA have not just exhibited a profound understanding of the phenomenon of noise pollution but have done the unusual by taking effective steps to cull the menace.



Citizens have the duty and responsibility to expose those who engage in unbridled noise-making in the communities.



Thankfully, social media is a powerful instrument of social change.



It is hoped that MMDAs will be galvanized into an era of robust enforcement of noise-control laws. Officialdom in Ghana will have to eventually come to the understanding that laws are made to be enforced.



As a nation, we have to get out of the circus of painstakingly enacting laws only for them to slip into desuetude.



Culling the monster of noise nuisance is serious business and all must get involved in the war.