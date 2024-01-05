The let’s fix nothing bill (Emission Levy Bill)

Opinions of Friday, 5 January 2024

Columnist: Maxwell Ahuahey

This bill poses an Economic grave threat to the electorates (Citizens) of Ghana especially, the lowest of our society. Countries around the globe are working tirelessly in combating climate crisis including Ghana which we all know that it is on a low scale, but this move of ours by Parliament introducing the Emission Levy Bill in combating Climate Crisis is Obnoxious and Archaic.



However, some government officials are deemed to be Tax invaders making this very tax seem to be an avenue for them to generate unlawful funds to enrich their personal interests which they know won’t be accounted for and even if it happens so, it will be a thing of the past.



There are numerous strategies that can be employed in combating Climate Crisis. This won’t benefit Ghana alone but also aid in achieving the Paris Agreement (COP, REDD+, and UNCCC) agenda.



These critical areas which I think when Parliament takes into consideration, will help generate revenue for the state and also help in combating Climate Change. These are;



• Ghana transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy in all sectors which will be reflective and practical in our POLITICAL, SOCIAL, and our ECONOMIC dispensation.



• Ghana must cultivate forest conservation and restoration which will provide more than one-quarter of the greenhouse gas emissions reductions needed to avoid the worst impacts of Climate Crisis.



• Ghana must adopt to Blue Economy, Circular Economy, Patronizing, Engaging, and leveraging with the Carbon Markets



These and many more will help in combating Climate Change. Supra to the above measures in fighting climate change does not necessarily mean any ill bill as such should be tolerated.



If the bill is to promote the use of Eco-friendly technologies and Green Energy or to improve environmental management while controlling general levels of air and water pollution which I and some concerned citizens see it to be an excellent idea, then



a)How many Vehicles in Ghana are electronically powered by renewable energy?



b) What are your efforts in making sure that more Eco-friendly car plant companies are allowed to manufacture cars in Ghana?



c) How long will it take Ghana’s Vehicles and transport industries to recycle highly pollutant vehicles and replace them with Eco-friendly technologies (i.e. cars etc)?



In fact, vehicles are not the main drivers of climate change even though they contribute to its crisis. There is a lot to be said but I think Parliament should reconsider and rectify certain provisions and clauses of the bill.



Article 36 clause (1) and (2) of Chapter Six of the 1992 Constitution somehow gives a fair idea of how the welfare, freedoms, and happiness of every person in Ghana are to be meted, making this bill against the provision of the 1992 Constitution which is the Supreme law of the land with regards to Article 1(1) and (2).



Furthermore, this bill is going to open room for the GPRTU to increase fares.



• There will be subsequent changes in prices of commodities.



• It’s going to increase burden on businesses and consumers.



• This Levy is based on fuel etc consumption and carbon emission which will not be practically accurate and reflective based on the environmental impacts of climate change and economic activities.



• This bill is not going to solve even Two-thirds of Ghana’s Climate Crisis since the requisite measures aren’t put in place and targeted.



The Emission Levy Bill isn’t the savior or rescuer of protecting and conserving Ghana’s environment. It’s very sad that the Minister of Environmental Science, Technology and Innovation has done nothing and is doing nothing about Ghana’s transition to E-Vehicles as a matter of fact we can testify to the fact that E-VEHICLES are about only 20% among the none – electronic vehicles.



When will E-Vehicles even dominate in Ghana’s Vehicle industry which we know that isn’t practical due to our bad governance, mentality, improper planning of state policies, etc?



I will again ponder and stress on this again;



• THE EMISSION LEVY BILL IS GOOD FOR NOTHING!

• THE EMISSION LEVY BILL IS ILL!

• THE EMISSION LEVY BILL IS A VECTOR!

• THE MISSION LEVY BILL IS AN ECONOMIC PARASITE!



To cap it all, we all know the Paris Agreement, REDD+, etc are legally binding on us since we are signatories to those laws and statutes but that does not give us (Parliamentarians) the right or authority to make flimsy and obnoxious bills thinking we are helping protect the environment whiles Airplanes, Big Industrial Polluters, etc are the main drivers of the menace of Climate Change.



#SomeAreasOfTheBillShouldBeReconsidered



#TheBillIsIllAndObnoxious



#ThereAreMagnificentWaysAndRemediesInCombatingClimateCrisis



#DontDeceiveNatureByPreventingToHelpHer