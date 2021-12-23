The irrelevance of the NPP Kumasi delegates conference, the NDC 60% vote in its northern strongholds

Opinions of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Columnist: Kwabena Nyamekye

The NPP is steaming towards a disaster and the just ended delegates’ conference is evidence of this. A great party with the best brains achieved absolutely nothing at this event and its teeming supporters on the ground are furious. What was supposed to be a gathering of sharp minds achieved absolutely nothing.



The conference was to vote on 38 proposals that go to the heart of how the party functions and yet I can’t recall a single vote on a single issue. The whole jamboree was organized to trumpet the achievements of the Vice President and set the stage for his election as flag bearer – and of course his trouncing by ex-president Mahama in 2024 I must quickly add.



If you have a 2-day conference to consider proposals and you do not touch a single one then I am tempted to ask why you trooped to the Asante Kingdom in the first place. Up to its eyeballs with PhDs, barristers, seasoned ministers, and long-serving MPs there was no stimulating debate on anything, no passionate plea for reform of clauses in the party constitution, and no examination of the way forward.



There was even a failure within the failure (thank goodness for this) in the form of the scheme to ram down our throats the monster total of 38000 additional polling station executives. These were to be the shock troops of the strategy to take over the party and install the Vice President as flag bearer. The conference was so useless that it could not even discuss (and of course throw into the dustbin) this divisive proposal.



The Danquah-Busia tradition should not be held hostage in this manner. No political party has ever contemplated such a move. If you think you can capture the flag and lead just a campaign –don’t use conferences to rig the election in your favor.



The quicker the NPP weeds out those who seek to turn the tradition into one big feudal holding where a feudal lord has absolute power and steers affairs as he thinks fit, the better. The giants who gathered at Saltpond in 1947 to mobilize what is now the Danquah-Busia tradition never organized the tradition around George Pa Grant.



I recall in 1970 Dr. Busia as Prime Minister excoriating the Progress Party supporters when some of them started to compose songs about him. He warned them that it was the road to a cult that will destroy the party. One of the reasons why Hilary Clinton lost to Donald Trump in 2016 was because the Bernie Sanders supporters found out that the executives had schemed to fix things for Mrs. Clinton to win the Democrat party nomination. This caused their voter turnout to drop on polling day in the critical Democrat strongholds.



I spoke to a good friend of mine who said Mahama can never return to power because he had no support in the country. I pointed out to him that in 2016 Mahama had 6.2 million votes (compared to 6.7 million for President Akuffo Addo), representing 47 percent of the electorate.



I also reminded him that the NPP said the same about Prof Mills in 2008 and a nightmare unfolded before our very eyes as we saw him survive the first round and win the second round. Thus either those NDC guys are campaign geniuses or NPP guys are more arrogant and messed up than they themselves even know. Ex-President Mahama is leading a united party. He has a huge fan base across the Upper East, Upper West, Savannah, Northern, Western-North, Volta, and Oti region.



Of particular importance is the harsh reality that in 2020 President Mahama averaged 61.65 percent of the votes in the 4 Northern regions he won: Upper East, Upper West, Northern, and Savannah. No one in NPP can overturn this margin. This is an increase from what he had in 2016 (59.7) and is almost back to his 2012 vote when he got 63 percent.



Yet the NPP keeps saying that their 2020 result in the North is evidence of some grand victory up there. I guess an election is a serious business but we are still entitled to some comic relief. Perhaps the next election the NPP team should dress up as clowns as they cause the voters there to roll on the floor with laughter during the campaign.



I will repeat here that the Northern part of Ghana is solidly in the NDC camp and radically anti-Danquah-Busia. Lacing the NPP with a Dombo representative (this in itself will cause defeat as it is so divisive) will do nothing to change this hard fact of our political life. A long line of Northern flagbearers have been blown away up North by the NDC:



The electoral landscapes of Sagnarigu, Tamale North, and Sissala East are littered with the bodies of Dr. Liman, David Apasera, Dr. Edward Mahama, Dr. Abu Sakara, and even Hassan Ayariga – all from the North and all thrashed soundly by the NDC.



JB Danquah was the early intellectual brains behind the Danquah-Busia tradition and he always stressed the importance of robust competition to make an organization strong. The exchange of views, discussion, and debate will all produce the ideas needed to take the party forward. There is a reason why the tradition has persisted from its early days to 2021 and one of the reasons, if not the paramount one, is that the party belongs to no one.



The NPP should freely elect its leader as it has always done. However, never has the party been rolled and packaged for one person. Kumasi was just so sad as we were forced to watch leading members of the NPP bowing, crawling, and grovelling before the second gentleman of the land.



This is my view is something that can only take the party to doom. Long after the Vice as flag bearer has been pounded to a pulp by the NDC in 2024, one can argue that it all started from the NPP