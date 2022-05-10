The impact of global petroleum prices on economies; Ghana in perspective

Opinions of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Columnist: Prince Adjei

The energy resources of countries are crucial assets that serve as fuel for running the global economy. Without energy, aspects of human activities underpinning economic development and growth, ranging from transport, electricity, manufacturing, processing, farming, finance, and automobile, among several others, would have been impossible to sustain.



But for many centuries until the early 1970s, economists and other managerial experts, did not include energy resources in the computation of various variables within the mainstream national economies. Economists did not consider energy as a factor of production. As a result, there was little or no appreciation of energy contribution to the gross domestic product(GDP) of countries and the impact of the energy sector on the world economy.



Hitherto, many schools of thought held the idea that escalating prices in energy sources means that you are running out of energy. But this is not always the case. It may mean that demand is accelerating faster than the supply of the energy commodity.



From the foregoing, one could realise that there has been an underappreciation of many factors in the energy markets. Energy issues were not being analyzed from an economic perspective.



However, the dramatic rise in the prices of crude oil from 1973 to 1974, highlighted the importance of energy in the economic development of countries.



Today, specialised subjects like energy economics, petroleum economics, and so on, have been developed to help analyse the appreciation and implications of energy issues and to predict their behaviour in the energy markets.



There are many sources of fuel or energy around the world. Notable among them include but are not limited to coal, biomass, crude oil, natural gas, and electricity.



In this article, the energy issues in Ghana particularly petroleum pricing and its derivatives over the years will be looked at.



The energy sector of Ghana has been divided into the petroleum sector and the power sector. The power sector is basically about electricity, its generation, transmission, and distribution.



The petroleum sector is made up of oil, gas, and some other renewable sources of energy.



In terms of energy consumption, the petroleum sector alone constitutes over 46% of patronage, the highest among the others(Energy Commission, 2019).



Oil as an economic commodity follows the forces of demand and supply, but its category and usage as fuel for energy, sometimes makes it behave uniquely in its trading. Petroleum products have inelastic demand. In other words, a small change in their prices causes a significant response in the economy and affects the behaviour of consumers very much. No matter how astronomical a fluctuation will push the price, consumers will still continue to patronize it because they have little or no choice.



Therefore, anytime there is a rise in the price of crude oil(the raw material from which petroleum products are extracted) on the international market, there is so much agitation in the country because the masses are directly and indirectly affected.



On the other hand, an increase in the volume of supply of the commodity is expected to stabilise the price or bring it down. This basic law of supply holds for most commodities but in petroleum trading, it is not always the case as indicated early on. The reason is that there may be enough stock of crude oil available yet, other factors can still create an artificial shortage of the commodity to cause an upward movement in price.



For instance, political and diplomatic issues between one country and a member country of the Oil Producing and Exporting Country(OPEC) can influence the global supply of the product. Hoarding in anticipation of new price increases can also motivate the creation of artificial shortages in the value chain of crude oil.



From 1999 to date, any unexpected upward adjustment in petroleum prices causes volatility in all sectors of the economy. In managing the sector, various governments have used derivatives to go to the energy markets as a way to ensure the commodity against unexpected price hikes.



The Energy Markets and Trading Derivatives



The energy markets and how commodities are traded there are not the same as the normal buying and selling of basic items like foodstuff such as grains, fruits, vegetables, or other goods traded instantly over the counter(OTC).



The dynamics involved require careful calculations and some level of expertise to be able to predict and trade in such a way that the country does not suffer much in unforeseen unfavourable price volatility in the underlying asset or foreign exchange depreciation.



Hence, trading derivatives appropriate for the contract in question are selected.



The derivatives are simply an instrument or a contract used to insure the commodity against future price hikes.



Some of the commonest derivatives are futures, forwards, and options.



A typical example of future contracts Ghana has relied on to trade in crude oil is hedging.



In simple terms, hedging is a form of strategic insurance used by investors, corporate bodies, and managers of economies to take a position to reduce or offset risks associated with the production and marketing of commodities.



Producers and buyers in the oil and energy market hedge prices of oil commodities to protect their profit margins and also to reduce the impact of price fluctuations on consumers.



The question that arises is: has hedging worked effectively for Ghana's petroleum sector?



Under the fourth Republic, anytime that prices of crude oil go up on the international market beyond expected levels, the government seems to accrue more but the consumers bear most of the brunt. Citizens have always called for a reduction in prices to save them when they feel the heat of the hikes.



At some point, petroleum products were being subsidised for the citizens and this created a huge debt that almost swallowed some banks and other state institutions because, the subsidy, provided by the state was just unsustainable.



Governments under different regimes have tried to introduce one tax or the other on petroleum products. This is to the extent that, about 40% of the price build upon petroleum, are taxes. Some have called for the abolition of some of these taxes because they believe that it will help to bring prices down for the consumer to relieve them a bit.



Upon realising that the usual subsidy on oil commodities was not sustainable, former President Kufour in helping to augment the efforts aimed at streamlining the sector established the first-ever National Petroleum Authority(NPA) to help deregulate petroleum management in the country among other functions.



The idea behind was to make it a win-win situation for citizens and importers of oil commodities since whenever the price increases, there will be an automatic upward adjustment at the pumps without the government interfering.



The opposite was also to be true to ensure that, if there is a downward movement in price, there would be a corresponding decrease at the pumps to reflect the change for the benefit of the consumer, but it appears the latter has not been effectively operational since the creation of the authority.



Recent crude oil price escalation around the globe



Fluctuations in the prices of crude oil have been with us for many years. Retrospection into the last two decades, will indicate intermittent upward and sometimes downward movements in the prices of the commodity.



In 1999 for instance, the international price of crude oil hovered around $19.35 per barrel. The following year in 2000, it went up to $30.38 a barrel. This upward trend continued until it shot up to $147 a barrel in 2008.



The price later took a downward trend, dipping to $48.66 in 2015 until it reached $43.29 a barrel in 2016.



The above trend of the figures indicates that fluctuations in crude oil prices are not a strange phenomenon. However, the impact of price change on people has not been the same.



Thinking that the price would stabilise, the upward trend recently started again reaching $56.99 in 2019 and later crossing $100 a barrel in 2022.



There has been a lot of agitation among the Ghanaian people as to why prices of crude oil rise and get to such high points at the pumps.



While some are of the view that the upward trend is resulting from global economic shocks which have been ubiquitous, others think managers of the economy have not done things right.







Possible Causes of the global petrol price escalation



1. The recent rising price of crude oil, going above the $100 dollar mark has been attributed to many factors. Some have linked it to a global economic crunch being experienced almost everywhere in the world. Some have also accused their governments of poor or mismanagement of their economies.



Whatever the case may be, one cannot rule out the global pandemic, covid19 which ravaged and brought down economic activities in several countries both developed and the developing ones. The lockdown approach adopted by leaders around the globe in bringing the disease under control badly affected the manufacturing sector.



Many world-acclaimed industries cut down production costs to reduce the volume of products. This has resulted in reduced supplies of many essential commodities most of which have derived demand including petrol.



Another factor that any analyst cannot be oblivious of is the war between Russia and Ukraine. Russia is a major producer of natural gas and its threat to attack Ukraine has engaged the attention of the two countries, making Russia unable to concentrate on production. This has definitely affected the supply stock of natural gas which is an important input used in powering aspects of crude oil production.



A decrease in the supply of the oil commodity will cause the price to shoot up.



The US has also stepped in to apply sanctions to Russia in the ensuing war. This move has had some consequences on the countries that take delivery of natural or processed gas from Russia and this will eventually have a correlation with oil price hikes.



Impact of the oil price hikes



1. Many economies have slowed down in their growth.



2. The manufacturing sector has been hampered since many industries rely on petrol for production. The rising cost of fuel will hinder their volume of production.



3. Unemployment will abound since many establishments will tend to lay off or retrench staff if they are unable to meet the rising cost of petrol as fuel.



4. Profit margins of institutions and businesses will shrink.



5. Food shortage coupled with famine can occur if industries and farm hands are purchasing petrol at high prices.



6. Transport fares will continue to go up to heighten the hardships of the masses.