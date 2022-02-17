The hypocrisy of our religious leaders

Opinions of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Columnist: Godwin Mahama

What is good for the goose, is equally good for the gander and equality before our laws. My attention has been drawn to a video circulating on Social Media of a meeting between the former President of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and leadership of various Religious Organisations in our country at the former's Office.



In the said video, you could tell the reasons and purpose of that meeting with the former president. The whole meeting was about the controversial E-Levy which has been roundly rejected by the Ghanaians and clearly resisted by the NDC Minority on the floor of Parliament in the interest of the already burdened Ghanaian.



The interest of our revered clergy in this unconstitutional E-Levy which does not meet the basic tenets of taxation, is worrying and I will urge them not to allow themselves be used by the government them for their dirty propaganda on this E-levy which has been said to be the panacea to every problem in our country including payment of the cost of Free Senior High School(FSHS) . FSHS as we all know, is being funded with our oil money called, the heritage fund.



The interest of the clergy in this unpopular and obnoxious tax policy makes me uncomfortable and gives me the inclination that our religious leaders are only interested in helping the NPP further its course and not necessarily advance the collective interest of Ghanaians.



The hypocrisy exhibited by the clergy with their ill-informed move to have the NDC and the Minority bow to the dictates of government is loud and reprehensible.



Over a year since the Electoral Commission of Ghana disenfranchised citizens of our dear Country of their fair representation on the floor of Parliament - I mean the people of Santrokofi,Akpafu,Lolobi and Likpe-SALL. what has these our religious leaders done or said about it so far and have they acted upon it as seen in this case? This act by the Electoral Commission led by Jean Mensah that breaches the supreme law of Ghana till date which there is no indication or commitment by the commission to correct the wrong anytime soon has been left unattended to by our Christian leaders.



Rather, they are joining the government to convince the people who are fighting for and on behalf of the citizens who due to the insensitivity of the government led by H.E Nana Addo are getting poorer and poorer day in day out, to accept this thievery called E-Levy



On the issue of SALL,that is where our clergy must be interested in and turn their energies to to help correct the unconstitutionality perpetuated by Jean Mensah and her team. The commission has gone contrary to the 1992 Constitution and must rather be engaged by our revered Clergy and not this E-LEVY the NDC and their Minority are fighting in the supreme interest of the people of Ghana.



Also, the leadership that met John Dramani Mahama must by now know that, governance is for the people and by the people. In view of that,every action and inactions of government must always be in the supreme interest of the people but not the interest of the few who are running the state.



