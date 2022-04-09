The human race is God’s race

Opinions of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Columnist: Melissa Martin

“Until the philosophy which holds one race superior and another inferior is finally and permanently discredited and abandoned, everywhere is war. And until there are no longer first-class and second-class citizens of any nation, until the color of a man's skin is of no more significance than the color of his eyes. And until the basic human rights are equally guaranteed to all without regard to race, there is war. And until that day, the dream of lasting peace, world citizenship, rule of international morality, will remain but a fleeting illusion to be pursued, but never attained... now everywhere is war.” –Popularized by Bob Marley in the song “War.”



There are around 197 countries in the world today. As I scrolled down a list of countries on an internet website, I thought about all the precious people – so loved by God. Every color of skin. Every ethnicity and culture. Every sexual orientation. Every person in every country on planet Earth. We are the human race – created in the image of God.



Many of us long for peace – desire peace – and pray for peace. We want peace in our homes, communities, places of worship, schools, towns, regions, and countries.



Yet, many politicians misuse their power on wargames and hidden agendas. Closed-door conversations negotiating dirty deals. And only decades later does the accurate story seep out.



War to gain more land, more resources, more power – with the pretense of saving people and saving humanity. Deception in the human heart runs deep within the leaders who mock God while harming human beings. Leaders are intoxicated with power, control, and greed. Corruption lives and hides in places we expect and in places we don’t expect.



All people need access to nutritional food, clean water, safe shelter, healthcare, and of course, freedom. Not access via socialism, communism, fascism, Marxism, or one-world globalism. But people helping people – not expecting any government or the United Nations to be surrogate parents. There is enough for all on planet Earth, but too many, take too much.



The world has many charities, foundations, and nonprofit organizations that reach out with assistance. Many humans love other humans. But poverty continues. War continues.



Recently, on Jimmy Swaggart’s SonLife Broadcasting Network, I listened as Pastor Donnie proclaimed equality for all skin colors. People of black skin and white skin fellowship together at this church. People of both skin colors are on the stage and in the congregation. People of all skin colors are welcomed.



DiverseCity is TobyMac’s hip-hop band. Christian singers of different skin colors, but unity prevails. “God has been faithful time and again to surround me with people that sharpen me and that make me better.”



God doesn’t see skin color. God is spirit and has no skin; therefore, no skin color.