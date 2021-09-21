Opinions of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Columnist: Emmanuel Owusu Ansah

Swept away are the memories of the good old days



In the cold night, by the fireside sitting around in circles



To have an earful of Nana’s tales



As she spat words of the oracles.



The heavens blessed and washed us with heavy rains



As we jumped in mud and played in it



To bless our childhood and shower away our pains



Our pants were dirty, but the lives of our childhood were lit



Busy heels on the run as our hearts pant



Sacks hung on shoulders, bows, and catapults in pockets.



We whistled to hunt



Unimaginable happiness within as we chased preys; shooting our catapults like a rocket.



Whilst girls in only underpants played "ampe" and "annhwƐkyir",



Topless boys opted for "Chaskele" and "Pilolo"



Even the dump, growth-retarded boy Egyir



Had a role, feeling not so much solo.



Beauties walked in line with their gourds in their armpit



Walking majestically to the outskirt into the stream



Full of honor and wit



The scene they paint leave traces to make a daydream.



The dignity of young girls portrayed



As their rites of puberty were performed



Having them in state laid



With mashed yam and egg signaling their fertility summoned.



Lovers met under trees; while the moon kept watch



Sneaking through windows as papa snored



Siblings in position to keep watch



They talked, hugged, held hands and never were we bored.



I miss those days



When these were real; not memories.



The new generation had them change in many ways



While they scribbled about them as histories



The good old days forever are buried



Buried along with it; the happiness, thrills, the smiles



Away they have been carried



With no traces like stolen stars of the skies.