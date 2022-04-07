The ghost of E-Levy will soon haunt the NPP

Opinions of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

The Late Sir John's statement that human beings are the most fearful apart from ghosts reminds me of some chilling ghost stories, and I'm going to tell you one.



There is this young man who adopted a trick to have free transportation anytime he was cash stripped. He keeps some cotton wool and a pair of white gloves in his bag, picks a "dropping" and makes himself comfortable in the back seat of the taxi.



In the course of the journey, he secretly puts on his pair of white gloves and inserts two pieces of cotton wool in his nostrils. As the taxi approaches a cemetery which is not too far from where he lives, he will tap the shoulder of the taxi driver, and speak through his nose: "Driver, please I'll alight here!" The taxi driver thinking he is a ghost will allow him to alight and flee with his car without taking the transport fare.



This went on for some time till the young man met a taxi driver who was a real ghost, and your guess could be as good as mine.



Since then, the young man learned his lessons, and never attempted to cheat taxi drivers, but the ghost taxi driver would not allow him to have his peace. He decided to revenge on behalf of the cheated taxi drivers and also show him that ghosts have two balls, kikikikiki, big ones of course.



One day, the young man struck a business deal which fetched him a huge sum of money. It was late in the night when he finished the business transaction, and boarded a taxi with a friend, with the intention of depositing the money at the bank the following morning. As the young man was narrating to his friend with regard to what happened to him when he met a ghost taxi driver, the driver of the taxi in which they were traveling, stopped the car, and with cotton wool in his nostrils, looked back and asked, "Likadish?" (Like this?).



The two friends tore the doors of the car open and bolted, leaving behind the money. The ghost driver was killed in a car accident and had many of his teeth removed which made him speak in a funny way, so that was how come he pronounced "like this?" as "likadish?"



The E-Levy has been passed against the will of majority of Ghanaians and the repercussion could be very damaging to the electoral fortunes of the NPP.



And this foreboding has started from their own backyard. Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, a leading member of the governing NPP, has indicated that the implementation of the E-Levy, will go a long way to affect the governing party.



Speaking in an interview with Joy News, reported by GhanaWeb on April 4, 2022, the former Trade and Industry Minister stated that direct taxes on individuals can sometimes be destructive, and I agree with him.



The citizens of Ghana are fed up with the chicanery of the NPP, and their anger is simmering and will reach a boiling point by 2024 when like the ghost, they will bare their teeth and ask the NPP, likadish?