The forgotten in Covid-19 era

Opinions of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Columnist: Mathew Simpi

Why will you ask someone how he/she feels in a circumstance, post-event analysis etc?



In the media circle, it’s for the news, in other circles curiosity, sympathy, gossip etc.



In a post-match analysis of a football game for instance, comments such as my boys played according to tactics and game plan when coaches win matches but when they lose, the comments are my boys did not play according to plan, we will go back to the drawing board to correct our mistakes, or our opponents were stronger and better and deserve to win.



In the family, children who perform well academically are praised by parents and those who didn’t do well feel rejected by negative comments.

In a moment of sorrow (losing a loved one, a statesman etc.) sympathizers lament, and others ask close relatives how they feel about the loss just for gossip or other motives.



Many forms of expressions such as body language, facial, pronouncement etc. are exhibited based on circumstances or events.

In this covid-19 era, many groups of professions are more exposed due to the necessity of their contribution to making sure the world does not come to a total halt.



Professions such as IT, Telecommunications, Health, Science and Journalism.

The services of these professions in making sure the world does not come to a total halt as I said earlier include taking care of the sick, research for a vaccine, providing means of communication and telecommuting, publicity and many more.



Covid-19 has compelled organizations and businesses to go virtual for the sustenance of their businesses and customers. Employees are obliged to work from home, and academic lessons in the classroom is converted to e-learning. In short, all Brick and Mortar businesses were virtualized.



In, if not all, almost all the press addresses made by presidents and statesmen/women, they applaud and recognized the contributions by the security agencies, the health professionals, the media, scientists and government officials.



My disappointment as a Telecoms Engineer is the fact that little to no recognition is made to my sector’s contribution. During the pandemic, almost everything depended on ICT and the demand for Internet and data transmission was extreme. This implies, the professionals in this sector were busier than ever.



ICT professionals were in individual homes and offices to set up infrastructures for the means of data transmission, to make sure telecommuting was possible, to make sure information dissipation was possible through the various media platforms. There were business continuity courtesy ICT professionals but yet, weren’t recognized enough.



In his inaugural speech to become the 35th US president on the 20th of January 1961, John F. Kennedy said “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country."



We have contributed our quota to various countries across the world. Whether we are recognized or not, we have fulfilled the “ask what you can do for your country.

God bless all ICT professionals in the world.