The fear of free expression haunts many Ghanaians today

Opinions of Friday, 1 October 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

The fall of silence and fear that have fallen on Ghana can't be exaggerated. Ghanaians are people known to be friendly and happy people but the situation in that has changed.



Even though any time this subject is mentioned the NPP government and supporters will deny it but it's clear that many Ghanaians live in fear because of the president, Nana Akufo Addo.



This fear of free expression is an experience not only in Ghana alone but in many African countries because leaders that feel threatened use a certain force of power to intimidate the population.



As a matter of fact, Ghana is not a democratic country at the moment because most of the people are scared to express their views and opinions without any fear of reprisal or extreme confrontation.



I remember one of my publications at Ghanaweb entitled "It is very likely that people fear Nana Akufo Addo more than John Mahama," generated a lot of arguments with one giving a comment that it is not true. In the first place, has there ever been the truth in Ghana?



Ghana is a country surrounded by churches and mosques but the impact of religion hasn’t had any impact on the country.



The entire country dwells on corruption, hate, tribalism, nepotism, and division, then on Sundays and Fridays, you will see the same people going to the church and mosque to pray. For who?



When John Mahama was in power, like most African leaders, he did many mistakes and was also involved in corruption scandals. The entire Ghana nation rose against the former president with curses, insults, spreading to his family.



I have never seen such a tough person that can tolerate and take insults without a word in any part of the world than John Mahama, the leader of the NDC.



This is a man who was in power for only four years but his achievements which haven’t been beaten by the NPP political party till now weren't a matter of concern to many in the country due to tribalism.



Even though the NDC administration had left many uncompleted projects which revealed they were interested in developments, Ghanaians weren’t happy about that.



Amidst insults, there were many demonstrations against the former Ghanaian leader, it didn’t surprise anyone when in 2016, Mahama lost the elections to his rival, Nana Akufo Addo under the NPP platform.



As the saying goes, it seems Ghanaians forget that “the devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know.

Nana Akufo Addo turns out to be even more corrupt than John Mahama and incompetent as well.



His leadership has destroyed Ghana’s economy, leading to a high rate of unemployment and a huge debt which will take Ghana decades to make those payments.



Despite all the corruption charges, demonstrations, and insults against the former Ghanaian leader, Akufo Addo who has done the worst is not experiencing anything like that.



This shows the hypocrisy of many Ghanaians. However, many critics who aren't ready to be intimidated are chanting the "Fix the Country," slogans and it will continue unabated.