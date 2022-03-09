The ennobled gender

Opinions of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

We are of womanhood

Learning begins with us

Thus we illuminate darkness

with the love in our bosom



But as we put our heads on the guillotine,

everyday to keep the home safe,

many men say we accost them with death.

Meanwhile, there’s no day we never gave life



We may be weak in physique

but are meek in the soul.

The house is empty without our empathy

Our altruism incarcerates apathy



Society subjugates our excellence

and calls us names for meme’s sake

If we have to barter our intestines for food,

or opted for divorce on goodwill.



It’s loving when we’re loved

And a crime when we’re made to cry

Exploiting us is the filthiest perfidy

We hate when we’re not cherished



Get your intentions right

before toiling with our able might

A part of us is only to complement men

We’re not by that a tool for fancy jokes