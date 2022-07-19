The enemy within: Totobi Kwakye destroying the NDC

Opinions of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Columnist: Maxwell Okamafo Addo

Whilst the NDC party have officially written to government and the coastal development authority to count them out from the incoming 10th Anniversary Ceremony of Late President John Evans Atta Mills at the Asomdwee park, others like Mr. Kofi Totobi Kwakye is alleged to have met President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last to seek for funding going behind his party.



Internal conflicts within political parties are “regular” phenomenon; after all, we are talking about a human institution. But to resort to open hatred for individuals in the party because of different preference for a rival aspirant – albeit in the same political party, is not only nauseating but classic case of treachery. Indeed, it is diabolic.



This is precisely what former minister for National Security, Mr. Kofi Totobi Quakyi. I'm going to be blunt here: Mr. Totobi Quakyi, you are destroying the NDC. Your open hatred for leading presidential aspirants for the NDC, Dr. Kwabena Duffour and former president John Mahama respectively is well known within the party.



We know, and they know you very well. Yes Very Well. Note of caution: next time if you want to solicit for funding for the JEA Mills Memorial Heritage, don't go selling the party to partisan political opponents.



Did you inform the party that you were going to meet President Akufo-Addo last week and beg for funding for the JEA Mills Memorial Heritage? Yes you met President Akufo-Addo to invite him for the 10th Anniversary Observation of the passing of the ex-President, and also beg for funds what a shame.



For the records, your preferred man, JDM, and his administration failed to help the Mills Heritage 10th anniversary program. Are you a board member of the Heritage?.



Why do you embarrass our great party so much? John Mahama definitely knows what you are up to. And you are still using President Mill's name to eat? I know JDM will never trust you. He knows of all your diabolical machinations.



There was no need for your rejoinder last week, I read it and laughed it off. Your write-up, titled Re: My recent tour not towards leading the NDC in 2028, was simply childish and laughable.



JDM might just be smiling with you. We know where you were on election day in 2016, so there is no need to rubbish the claim that your recent grassroots participation is towards positioning your strength to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2028.



We know you’re lacing your boots, pumping up your strength and energy ahead of eight years time. Nobody has accused you of doing a 2028 game. It’s part of your diversionary tactics. You know we know you. JM is not your candidate. I am not a John Mahama fan. I have my reasons. And so be it.



But as a veteran politician and a member of the party’s Council of Elders, just be straight forward.



I was a close aide to the late Mike Oboubi so I know you. Purely anti-Stan Dogbe, and purely anti-Mahama. I know of all the ploys of your "Surgical Tools" against them, it didn't work in the past, and it won’t now so don't pretend.



So your engagement with party activists and support groups across parts of Western and Greater Accra regions, with speculation that you would describe as “an inverted pyramid of piffle.”



John Dramani Mahama will never close his eyes to your machinations when you are around him as a senior political adviser.



He knows those working against him and the party’s interest. Thus the “Judases”, the pursuit of parochial interest like you’re doing now.



You are alleged to be one of the “enemy within us”, it’s alleged that you have been working for the current NPP administration during the past elections.



Listen to yourself: I have a whole file on it which we compiled during the campaign in 2016 and 2020. You are part of the two senior comrades of NDC, specifically who were actually working for the NPP and were on their payroll.”



The other is deceased now. Your job, was to destroy the NDC fortunes, expose its secrets, create discord in its ranks and undermine the efforts of the campaign organisation in the media campaign. That is just one shocker and there are plenty more. The time will come.



“You will be shocked by what I know about your group and your sordid efforts to stop JDM/Dr. Duffour and betray your own party.



Be careful with the way you sell the NDC. You will be savaged beyond belief and torn apart if you try it because you do not have the stomach, the grit, the appetite or the wherewithal for a long-drawn fight, look at your conceited story.



"Strangely", I am hearing whispering in some quarters that my recent publicized activities may be a signal of lacing my boots for 2028 or whichever,” you stated.



“There can be nothing like that, fellow Comrades.” Lies! Just be warned and to stay clear of the party, and not use their closeness to Mr. John Mahama to cause crisis in the party. He knows you.



It’s time I expose such individuals like you so that you will immediately retrace their steps because I am aware of your clandestine activities including your unholy alliance with some elements in other parties to undermine and weaken the NDC structure for their selfish purposes.”



I am not a John Mahama fan but I know he's aware you are part of individuals like you.



The party is also aware that your same group has been sponsoring series of amorphous bodies and negative publications in a section of the media to peddle falsehood in an unambiguous terms.



Some of us will no longer condone such divisive actions by the same unscrupulous individuals who, in their selfishness, ruined the fortunes of our great party in the general elections. And you continue to lead them.



Listen to yourself again: “I have, throughout the years, been making similar rounds, albeit on the quiet. I still prefer that. But publicizing these activities from time to time encourages the base and hopefully spur others into action,” JDM knows you very well as his former boss. Your bitterness when he changed you from the NCA chair.



So we should see your activism as a tool to help project the 2024 presidential candidate for the party, John Mahama. And you are focused entirely on contributing your widow’s mite to the victory of the NDC and John Mahama, our presumptive flag bearer in the coming election.



You, Totobi, trust him to provide the type of far-sighted leadership and reassuring presidency the nation is yearning for. I see you pointing to your future in 2028, the NDC you emphasized that, “In 2028, I’ll be available, but only for hire as a consultant to any presidential hopeful deserving of my expertise. The service will be free of charge. Which consultant?



Challenges



You also observed that the current situation in the country means the NDC ought to work hard and win the hearts of Ghanaians ahead of the 2024 polls. Don’t you consistently meet the National Security Minister? Eat and drink with him. Or you think we don't have Intel's on you. Who are you deceiving?



JDM doesn't trust you, pay the contractor on the JEA Mills Presidential Memorial Library Project in Cape Coast. Its rotten and Its stinking. The international telcos are monitoring you.



Are you not the Same people accusing the Koku Anyidoho led John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Institute of being in bed with the NPP and that's he's doing an NPP bidding and is a Mole.



This earth my brother. HMMM. Change your ways. You are suppose to be a Stormy Petrel in the Party. Change your ways Sir.