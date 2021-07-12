The emoluments of the President and Vice President of Ghana

Opinions of Monday, 12 July 2021

Columnist: Ignatius Amponsah

It is an undeniable fact that the President and Vice President of Ghana, do not determine their own salaries, facilities, and privileges. These emoluments are recommended by a committee of not more than five persons, appointed by the President of Ghana, acting in accordance with the advice of the Council of State.



The multi-million dollar question I would like to ask with all due respect is, is the said Committee sensitive to the millions of Ghanaians, who have been deprived of the basic necessities of life and cannot make ends meet?



When the above committee is cutting the national cake for those mentioned in article 71 of our constitution, does it think of the millions of Ghanaians wallowing in abject poverty, slavery, and misery?



Our Lord Jesus Christ says in the Holy Bible that "the poor shall always be with you" ( Matthew 26:11 ). Our Lord Jesus Christ made this famous statement about 2000 years ago, not because He enjoys seeing people wallowing in poverty, no! but because of the brutal display of excessive selfishness and greediness on the part of leaders at His time.



We have too many underprivileged and poor people in Ghana, not because of scarce resources, but because of the brutal display of excessive selfishness, greediness, and exploitation of the majority of poor people in Ghana.



In view of the brutal display of excessive selfishness and greediness on the part of some of our political leaders, Dr. Thomas Sowell, American Economist, came out with the following statement: "Politics is an art of making your selfish desires seem like the national interest.'



Let's always be mindful of the truth that ''For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out" (1Timothy 6:7 ).