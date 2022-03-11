The drug menace

Opinions of Friday, 11 March 2022

Columnist: Tetteh Akunnor

Smoke clouds hover all over town. The smell of marijuana is all over the place. There is a ghetto at every junction, every corner, and every free spot. These ghettos are a den for marijuana smoking. It is believed that marijuana is not the only drug used by the youth that patronise these dens but Tramadol, Diazepam, Crack, Tie, etc are also enjoyed with frenzy.



Everywhere you turn, scores of people, mostly youth, in their early twenties are smoking their lives away. Unlike in our day where these activities were hidden, these days it is done in the glare of the public. Elders and parents seem to have thrown their hands in despair and surrounded the life of the youth to hope and prayer. The prayer that a magic hand would come from the heavens above and touch the hearts and souls of their children and wash this menace off them. The menace is indeed sculpting the bleakness of the future.



The weed-smoking youth not only openly smoke their substance, but also cause lots of mayhem in society. They have formed gangs that beat up anybody. They beat people they see as a threat to their activities.



Mental health issues are also slowly creeping among this youth. You could visibly notice that some are suffering from mental illness. The 'scrap collectors fall within this visible group. Society, as usual, can only, but look on.



It is believed that the Police know all the 'Ghettos' in town and go for swoops as and when they want to fill their pockets - swoop the ghettos, make arrests, and the arrested are released when money exchanges hands.



Somanya indeed is in a mess but the people have only God to look up to for its deliverance.