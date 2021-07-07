The distortion of Nungua’s history, shortchanging of the Ga-Dangme heritage must stop

Opinions of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Columnist: Boye Otu

Lately, many troubling Nungua articles have featured on social media: troubling not only because they are false, grossly deceptive misrepresenting Nungua and Ga-Dangme history to posterity, but also because they have eloquent markings that can potentially disturb the stability of the Ga-Dangme State, and possibly Ghana at large.



The postings, among other things, falsely state that the Gborbu Wulomor is the Shitse of the Ga-Dangme State; the Chief Priest of Nungua that oversees the deities and shrines, including the Sakumor and the Angmu (the historic edifice resting right under the Greenwich Meridian); and the Chief Priest that plays the most significant roles in Nungua’s Annual Festival, the Kpledzoo, including the gathering and foot-journeying of the Corn for sanctification, and its scattering, etc.



The distortions for what one can only guess to be part of the Wulormor faction's plan to wrest the Mansteship from the three ruling Mantsewes of Nungua, beginning from their manipulation of the Government to force Mantse Nii Odai Ayiku into exile, include things that had never been done before in Nungua’s history.



For instance, the Gborbu Wulormor has, without authority, been appointing chiefs in numerous sectors of the Nungua Town, and Manyemei in some places. Additionally, in an apparent move to falsely get the recognition and support of the Ga Mantse, the Wulormor, this year, for the first time in history, routed the corn foot journeying through Ga-Mashie, something Nungua would never have fathomed, let alone done.



With enormous restraints and all due respect to all Ga States, Mantsemei, Wulomei, Ga citizens, traditions, and citizens of Ghana, this script modestly presents the historical facts solely to expose the distortions and hoist the truth for all, and thereby help preserve and promote stability in Nungua, the Ga-State, and the Country at Large.



The town of Nungua comprises the Sanshi faction and the faction that became “Amanfa” after a historical episode that needs no recital here. The Nungua Mantse, a Sanshi, is the Chief Priest for the Sanshi, and for the whole town in matters affecting the whole town, like worshipping and performing ceremonies at universal Town events, such as the Annual Inauguration of the Sakumor, the Angmu, the celebration of the Kpledzoo Festival, etc.



The other faction is not and cannot be the Mantse. Its priest is the Gborbu Wulormor, who solely performs all the functions peculiar to Gborbu, such as functions relative to the Gborbu’s deity and Owufuo, a former Sanshi deity, that, upon abandonment by the Sanshis, was collected and kept by the Gborbu faction.



Although the Gborbu Wulormor plays some important roles in some of the town’s universal ceremonial activities, it plays such roles only as a sub deity and with other sub deities such as Abli, Osabu, Tsawe, AmuAmu, Totorle, and Owufuo, solely in assisting the Chief Priest, the Oshwe and Oshwe Labia, in carrying out their universal duties.



Examples of such roles of Gborbu are overseeing the journeying, collection, and bringing of the corn for sanctification (purely a symbol of homage to the Mantse); scattering the corn after the Mantse blesses it and scatters a little; and other services done through the Kpledzoo, all subsidiary to the Mantse’s.



History has it that the founder of Nungua was Nii Odai Nkotobo [meaning “Nii Odai, I bow to you”] and that he founded and established Nungua long before the arrival of the Portuguese on the shores of the Gold Coast, and shortly before the arrival of the Ga Mashie and, therefore, shared boundaries with the Ga Mashie near the Dudukwe Valley, near the Arts Center.



History teaches that Nii Odai Nkotobo’s descendants subsequently welcomed the Osu, La, Teshie, Tema, etc., and gave them where they are. The history further teaches that the La people and Gborbu’s people [before the name “Amanfa” was assigned to them] arrived nearly contemporaneously and were welcomed and settled, respectively, at Adzorgnorte and Wodoku. The leader of the Gborbu people reportedly was Nuumo Borketey Larweh who, with his children, left the Gborbu people after an unflattering historical event.



Additionally, the history teaches that, contrary to Odai Nkotobo’s wish and expectation that the two Ga-speaking states would live in amity, unity, and tranquility, the two frequently warred against each other such that, the Mantse, to stop the warring and keep the Gbobu people (Gboiabii) in check, moved them from Wodoku and brought them to live at the “maa afa”, literally meaning, part of the town.



As an incident of this arrangement, for painful reasons better be kept uncited, the Nungua Mantse, under Gborbu’s solemn oath, forbade the Gborbu Wulormor from crossing the Kpeeshi Lagoon, a prohibition that has been active perpetually for hundreds of years, including now.



From these facts alone, any reasonable mind would wonder how Gborbu can claim to be the Shitse of Nungua and Ga-Dangme. Indeed, one additional matter that eloquently exposes the transparency of the distortion and explicates the truth is that, apart from Gborbu’s sub deity status in Nungua, the Amanfa people held no position in Nungua’s politics and administration until in 1926, when the then Nungua Mantse, Nii Mantse Tawiah, conferred the Mankralo’s position, hitherto held in Sanshi, to his Amanfa half brother, Nii Alabi Dzenge I. [ Nii Hwang].



The second Mankralo was Naawu, who for an unknown reason was misleadingly branded as Alabi Dzenge IV, just as the current Gborbu Wulormo is parading himself as Borketry Laweh Tsruro XXXIII when there had been only one “Borketey Larweh Tsuru.”



From the foregoing, the only person that can be called the Shiite of the Ga State is either the Nungua Mantse or the Ga Mantse who arrived simultaneously. Ironically, however, none of these Mantsemei calls himself the Shitse, a stance that accords with the Ga culture of humility, harmony, and tranquility, often expressed in the adage: “moni hewa enyiee eshwaa ake le dzi le”, literally meaning, “the strong man does not go round trumpeting he is strong.”



I repeat, Gborbu Wulormor, indeed, plays invaluable roles in the celebration of the Nungua Kpledzoo, but not as prominently as is being portrayed on social media. Historically, the Amanfas collected the corn and brought it to the Nungua Mantse, as a homage (duter). The Nungua Mantse then sanctified it, scattered a little, and then gave the rest to the Gborbu Wulormo and the Oshwe Labia, Tsawe Wulormor, etc., for scattering.



All events in the festival were led actually or symbolically by the Nungua Manste. In 1978, the Nungua Mantse, Nii Odai Ayiku IV, drew a plan proposing to move the time of celebration of the Kpledzoo --Obene -- from 8 pm -6 am to 8 am- 8 pm.



His rationale was that, apart from nearly synchronizing with when other sister Ga states, e.g., La and Teshie, do their Kpashimo, the 6 am -8 pm regimen was progressive in that it would be done in broad daylight, and better because, often, only bad things are done at night. The plan had not been adopted for implementation when the June 4, 1978 coup was hatched. At that time, the Nungua Amanfa people embraced the coup and formed the June 4th Movement with the principal aim of ousting the Mantse.



With the government’s full support and encouragement, Nungua got so destabilized that the Sanshi and Amanfa started doing the Annual Festival separately. Gradually, there were heightened attempts on Mantse's life causing his exile thereby creating a void, projecting falsely that Gborbu plays the principal role.



He never did, and the facts should be known to preclude changing the history by that manipulation of what the Government did, which the Government eventually decried several years after, including at one Amanfa person’s funeral that needs no specifics here: May he rest in peace.



Neither the Sakumonor nor the Angmu had ever been under the Gborbu. Instead, the Nungua Mantse, until the exile, was the sole overlord of the Angmu and joint overlord with Tema of the Sakumonor since part of the Sakumonor was ceded to Tema. Indeed, not only are Tema traditional leaders often heard calling Sakumonor Nii Odai, but some Tema traditional celebratory songs include phrases like “Odai ye opemasu”, meaning “Odai soars high or Odai is supreme.”



As part of Gborbu’s further efforts to distort the history and create a fictitious imprimatur therefor, it had this year’s corn collection journey routed through Ga-Mashie presumably to lure the Ga Mantse to see it as a homage to him and thereby accord him an official Ga recognition. In addition, he has created numerous chiefs all over the place, even though he has no authority to do so.



Clearly, not only is his inappropriate arrogation of the Shiite title to himself highly likely to destabilize the Ga-Dangme State, but his manipulation of Nungua’s politics and unlawful creation of chiefs are intensely threatening the peace. Wherefore, it is hereby respectfully requested that he forthrightly stops the distortion of the history and the creation of situations that threaten Nungua’s, the Ga-Dangmes’, and Ghana’s peace and security –“Mantse edzwaa mang;” “A King does not destroy his town.”