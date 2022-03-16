The distanced birthday wish from a sector minister by name Ursula Owusu

Opinions of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Columnist: Maxwell Okamafo Addo

Madam minister permit me to register my displeasure about the way you celebrated the First Lady of Ghana, her Excellency Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo on social media some few days ago.



As if you were in a hurry and didn't care. Especially she been the mother of the country and also the wife of the leader of your party. Hon Ursula Akuful as the Minister of Communication, you could have done better in wishing the First Lady of Ghana a happy birthday. Celebrate her works as a woman of substance, stature and standards, not your one line. Compliment her efforts in nation building. Please separate yourself from the rest. The school children could have done better.



Let me teach you how to celebrate a First Lady. Happy birthday to your Excellency Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady of the Republic of Ghana. I wish you good health, long life and prosperity. On your birthday Aunty Becky, I would want to use the occasion to celebrate your good works. Your Excellency, you stand tall in teaming up to promote education, health and women's rights in the country.



Historically, Aunty Becky as you are affectionately called, have followed the path of your predecessors by shifting the role of the First Lady from domestic responsibility to a much more programmatic orientation. You spent much of your time in philanthropic works, particularly with epidemic and quality health care delivery in the country, maternal care issues.



You have advocated for increased awareness on a lot of women issues and mobilize resources for them. Taking a look at your stabilizing roles in the life's of the president in the area of humanitarian services and ensures that they remain grounded because as we see in Africa today, governance can be very challenging – especially in societies where citizens expect their leaders to do everything for them.



As the First Lady of Ghana you have dedicated to the success of your husband. Every problem comes to the desk of your husband, and you take the criticisms and successes of your husband to heart.



You also have a complicated position and can make it into what you want it to be; as an advocate for policies but not a policy maker, that is exactly what you are doing.



Then taking an in-depth look at some of the laudable initiatives you have championed and how you have been the rock of stability to your husband.

Excellency Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady of Ghana, you have a deep compassion for the less privileged.



As the President buries himself with the mechanics of governance, Mrs. Aunty Becky you have advocated for the mobilization for the promotion, protection and realization of women's human rights, the elimination of all forms of repugnant practices as well as violence against women and the enhancement of their living standards, through family life enhancement initiative.



Through the laudable efforts of your project, you have brought joy where tears had once been a daily diet, and has given hope where hopelessness had been an abiding companion, and has restored a sense of self and endless possibilities where despondency had once held sway.



You have visited those who have been afflicted with the medical conditions, the less-privileged and the indigent in the state, donated quantities of food items, empower the vulnerable and women with economic skills to become self-employed.



You have rendered a lot in the health sector service for a long time and has vividly manifested a motherly and leadership role in Ghana for which you are referred to as the "Mother of the nation" in short "Mama Becky".



Some of the beneficiaries of your humanitarian gestures in Korle bu and Okomfo Anokye teaching hospital speaks for itself. Supply of equipment and supplies to some hospitals in deprived communities. Donation of ambulances to hospitals with the aim that the ambulance will ensure speedy transfer of patients to and from other health facilities. Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, you are amongst the 100 most influential African women. You own the Rebecca Foundation established in January 2017, the Rebecca Foundation complements the efforts of government by undertaking the following; supporting and promoting initiatives that improve the economic status of women; enhancing literacy and learning skills in children; improving environmental health and sanitation by greening public spaces.



Some of your works, donated GH₵50,000 to the Appiatse Support Fund for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Appiatse community. You have given a GHc30000 boost to treble winners Hasaacas Ladies Football Club, extended your benevolence to ailing pencil artist, Emmanuel Apraku, the Rebecca Akufo-Addo Foundation has donated some items to the Accra Psychiatric hospital as part of the mother's day celebrations, donated ambulances to six health posts: the Osu maternity, Sakumono community hospital, Valley View university hospital, West Gonja district assembly, Rebecca Akufo-Addo PICU (Korle Bu) and the Komfo Anokye mother and baby unit, and others.



As the First Lady, you are compassionate, especially touched and moved by the plight of those whom the society had for no fault of theirs confined to the fringes of life.



Empowerment and gender equality has been your goal. You believe it's time for women to recommit themselves to working harder for gender equality, together as women, men, youth and leaders of nations, communities, religion and commerce, all with the believe that empowering women and girls and supporting their full participation can help solve the greatest challenges of the 21st century, they will find lasting solutions to many of the problems they face. Major challenges such as poverty, inequality, violence against women and girls, and insecurity will be addressed substantially.



You are an example to many women and has been working to help women and children in this country, something you have been doing fearlessly and passionately. Aunty Becky as Ghanaians call you, is a woman who has proved to be loving, caring and helpful to many women and children.



You have been working tirelessly to promote women and children and to improve their lives and make them what they should be in the family.



As the First Lady, you have done significant work promoting greater emphasis on women and girls in development. The battle for their health and education in Ghana.



Your open door policy in running the office of the first lady of Ghana has helped to create a good bond between you and many women. You have also built an effective and efficient channel of communication between your office and Ghanaian women and children.



As the First Lady, you have traversed the length and breadth of this country trying to encourage children to read and go to school.



Aunty Becky, you are a woman who has got strength, vision and foresight, and you are highly innovative and does not slack in pursuing your mission in fulfilling your set goals.



You believe in creating a culture of caring and commitment to education by encouraging reading because a reading nation is an informed nation. That is what you believes in. You've always said that Ghanaians have to renew their commitment to a building a better country under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo where all will have to advance in all spheres of social, economic, political and scientific fields. A country where every one's right is not only guaranteed by the government but by the citizens themselves.



As the wife of the president, you are generous in giving. A caregiver, and has consistently called on Ghanaians to show love to other people as they love themselves. Happy birthday mum.