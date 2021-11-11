The current situation in Ghana is not politics, it’s an embarrassment

Opinions of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

The Ghanaian president, Nana Akufo Addo, who before becoming president, once said to Ghanaians “the country sits on money, yet we are hungry,” has sat on Ghana’s money with his incompetent elephant-size ministers and family to keep the common Ghanaians hungry.



Many are still in shock about the current state of Ghana and require answers about the reason why Nana Akufo Addo became President of Ghana.



“We were told John Mahama is corrupt, we were told Mahama is has stolen all Ghana’s money, unfortunately, what we are seeing today in Ghana is a total catastrophe.



Ghana has now become an unbearable country to live in despite the rich resources, including oil. The woes of Ghana can never be blamed on COVID-19, after all, money was released to African countries to handle the coronavirus crisis.



The problem Ghana faces is good leadership. Nana Akufo lacks leadership skills and the knowledge to rule a country, therefore, he is only there as a president but the reality is he doesn’t know what to do.



He is the only Ghanaian leader who has cut sods than any leader in the political history of Ghana, yet, Ghanaians are yet to see any of the completed projects. Nana Akufo Addo has disappointed Ghanaians because he lied.



The disturbing part of the political and economic situation in Ghana is the fact that the NPP government has more years ahead to be in power, while they want to retain power in whatever ways in 2024. Thus; if the current situation has been the toughest after five years what follows next?



In Ghana, everything is politicized, every writer aims to make things better for our country, yet when you write about what is going bad in the country, attacks and insults come from every part against you.



You will be accused of being an NPP or NDC member. This is what has affected Ghana today, therefore, it's difficult to see any improvement in our country.



Crimes are taking place daily with impunity and the fight against it has been fruitless because many of the politicians and high government officials are also involved with impunity.



Ghana is completely out of track. It may likely the country over a decade to get out from the doom the country has entered even if a new government comes to power.