The current President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo is the worst president in the history of Ghana

Opinions of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Columnist: DOCTOR KWADWO YE-LARGE

Per requirements of the 1992 constitution of Ghana, every 4 years, Ghanaians must go to the polls to elect our president and members of parliament. This was done in 1992 which saw the late president Rawlings as president.



He had 2 terms. In the year 2000, it was John Agyekum Kufuor. He also had 2 terms. In 2008, it was the late Professor J.E Atta Mills. Because of his untimely death, the then vice president John Dramani Mahama took over and was given the nod again in 2012.



In 2016, there came again the usual general election but this time, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won massively because majority of Ghanaians saw him because of his manifesto promises as a better candidate.



Unfortunately, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is and has proven to be the worst president in Ghana's history. In fact, the kind of issues we have now in Ghana were never experienced under any former president. Economic issues, security issues, freedom of speech has broken down, unemployment rate has risen and continue to rise at an alarming rate and so many others. Nothing seems to work for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



We believe that nobody can solve all the problems confronting us as a people but our problems have really worsened under Nana Addo to the extent that discerning NPP members are also complaining. It has never been so in the history of Ghana. Every other day, petroleum prices are increased making items very expensive.



Look at what happened during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election. It has never happened in our history. A seating member of parliament was assaulted and 18 people were wounded by gunshots by alleged National Security Operatives. Till date nothing has been done about it. Insecurity, everywhere in the country. In the 2020 general elections, lawlessness was at its highest peak. Innocent people died, yet no action.



Apart from Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, who rented an aircraft at 15,000 pounds an hour, which president in the history of Ghana has done this? Using the taxpayer's money foolishly.



Freedom of speech has broken down. Captain Smart now of Onua TV is a living example. Reporters have either been attacked, arrested or killed in a bid to get and report news. Yet nothing has been done about it.



The president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has borrowed more money as compared to all other presidents in the history of Ghana, yet not even a hen coup to show. Where is the money?



The people of Keta are facing challenges. What has Nana Addo done about it? What has he said about it? All former presidents would have addressed the issue by now. Education has been turned upside down.



We have uncompleted schools, uncompleted medical facilities, uncompleted roads, we lack jobs but our priority is building a national Cathedral. What a misplaced priority. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo is undoubtedly the worst president in the history of Ghana.