The church must pay taxes to the nation

Opinions of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Columnist: Kwaku Kristo

Not for the shallow-minded



The men behind the pulpits



Some are just worse immoral culprits. They sit in the cockpits of flying souls of innocent men and lead them straight into deep pits. They just don't care how bad the heat is; because they're in their superfly Bentleys with ACs like freezers.



They tell the world they know the way to Jesus and can teach them to be like He is...but that's a lie because they don't even know where their souls would be when they die... Killing shoes and flying ties; what they target with the offerings and tithes...



Oh this is why I cry



The innocent souls' minds these pastors fry



In their pocket they sip dry



Their prayer is to see them cry to pry the prophecy he falsely supplied



Oh how can this be



As I cried



Has Jesus been able to touch people these days with the spat to open the eyes of their minds I mean I asked as I cried



Is the Bentley not heaven on earth enough for the pastor



One man taking ten percent of what everyone struggles to make because he is a man of God when God didn't create anyone a toil for a boy



Christianity has become a good tool of hypocrisy for the majority.



Hence the bad man in a cassock is protected by the mouth of the oppressed minds.



And the truth it's a problem of the mind which I can't sit and watch till I say my mind.



Never mind I know the weak mind can't see a reason why I should mind



The mind that has been rich outta the religious mastermind



The mind behind the pulpit has got a mind like a human and can never leave beyond the carnal mind



This is a mind game so all am saying is people should be taught to use their mind



And I know it's boggling their minds because thinking is hard for the brainwashed mind



Just a piece of truth on my mind



Poetry is my soul and that's the truth if you don't mind



Before u judge be kind



The Church must be made to pay taxes



Since there is no mode of transmission of God's money from a building built by a man to a God he can not see.