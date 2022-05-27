The church house: A place of peace and safety

Opinions of Friday, 27 May 2022

Columnist: Seth Owusu Agyei

Introduction



The church house and its precinct are supposed to be a place of peace and safety. Worshippers need to enter the church arena and leave with a positive experience of God’s protection and security. In the past, church buildings were opened 24/7 because they were regarded as sanctuaries where people could unrestrictedly enter to pray and seek refuge.



According to Merwin Pinkney, churches were historically not constructed with security in mind. It was believed that even criminals respected God’s house, and church leaders and designers were not concerned with protecting property.



Incidences Today



Today, news about robbery attacks in church buildings, incidences of accidents within its precinct, church buildings collapsing and killing worshippers, and terrorists attacking places of worship are on the increase. The Ministry of National Security recently issued a press statement, drawing the attention of the general public to the growing threat of terrorism in the West-African sub-region.



Our neighbouring countries, such as Burkina Faso, Togo, and Cote d’Ivoire, have already experienced such attacks, and Ghana remains a target. National Security Agencies are on alert following the threat by terrorist groups targeting churches and mosques where people gather.



Security in Public Spaces



Like all other public buildings, there is the need to ensure adequate security and safety precautions in church buildings due to their high risk and vulnerability while at the same time adhering to structural standards in their construction and management.



The church has always been regarded as an anchorage - a spiritual and physical habitat where people can come to worship God free from worries about violence, insecurity, or terrorisation. But our world is changing, and church leaders can no longer assume or pride themselves in thinking that "it won't happen to my church." We should not assume immunity to the obscenity of violence and terrorist attacks within the precinct of our churches.



Like other organisations, churches need to ensure the safety and security of their facility, staff, and worshipers before, during, and after worship services. The installation of CCTV cameras, providing safety and security training to church members and pastoral staff, ensuring that the church’s precinct is well illuminated, and engaging the security agencies to offer surveillance during major church events are all ways of ensuring the safety of worshippers.



The Vigilance of Nehemiah



Under the leadership of Nehemiah, the walls of Jerusalem took 52 days to be rebuilt (Nehemiah 4). During the construction process, enemies worked to destroy the project by threatening to attack the workers.



One of the interesting strategies Nehemiah employed was to station other workers with swords, spears, and bows to provide security for the workers behind the lower sections of the wall. (Nehemiah 4:11-13). The labourers carried loads with one hand and held weapons with the other! The vigilance of Nehemiah should be our guide.



Conclusion



Worshippers crave not only spirit-filled messages to hear but also a convenient, safe and comfortable environment of worship that will connect their souls to God. People are concerned about safety and security for themselves and their families during and after worship, and the church must make provision for these.



The unfortunate event of September 11 has heightened global security consciousness and the urgent need to ensure the safety and protection of users of public buildings, including church facilities, due to their high risk and vulnerability.