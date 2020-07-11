Opinions of Saturday, 11 July 2020

Columnist: Delali kojo Tsikata, Contributor

The choice of a competent woman running mate, its impact on feminism and sociopolitical activities in Ghana

Let me first begin by congratulating the NDC for their perfect choice of running mate for the 2020 general election. This is a good sign that the party is listening not only to its followers but actually paying good attention to the relevant issues shaping Ghana's fledgling democracy.



Today's article is not about the NDC. It is also not about the NPP. It is actually about the needed third force this great country needs going forward. I can tell you without any form of equivocation, that the opportunity has presented itself for women in Ghana to seize the moment to rally behind Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang to vote massively for her in December 7th 2020 and to make the clarion call that Ghana, through your careful, premeditated and strategic conduct, have decided collectively as women to make the 2024 a year to produce a female president for Ghana.



It should be an exercise not in futility but one strategically engaged in by all of you to help your political course as women since the men will not make it easy for you. It is now up to women in Ghana to do this simple task.



And oh! Yes she is, Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang - the 2020 game changer. Every woman in this country, irrespective of your political association, must seize this opportunity to rally massively behind her if indeed you want the men in this country to take you seriously. You must become the third political force needed for this country. If all of you do not come together under one voice to give your support to this competent lady to be vice president of this great country, the opportunity for a female to become president of Ghana will not only be near impossible but will also elude all of you for the next fifty years.



Take it from me, the men will not make the opportunity for a woman to become vice or president for that matter, easy irrespective of women's call for equality. However, you can, through careful, strategic moves to rally massively behind and vote massively for Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang in the 2020 general election to create a new order in Ghana's political history in hopes of making the 2024 general election an all women presidential affair. I am wonderfully shaped and made because a woman raised me.



To this end, I am of the considered opinion that the problems bedeviling this country are not too great, complex and or too confusing than the complexities associated with pregnancy, in order for the former to be considered incapable to be handled by a Ghanaian woman who by choice carried pregnancy for nine months, nurtured a child or children as the case may be and comfortably combined same with the exigencies of work and the complexities of life in today's Ghana.



We have seen the work of men in Ghana, we know what we can do and we have shown to the world what we are capable of doing. The time is right to give the Ghanaian woman an opportunity to run the affairs of this great country. The time is now. Nobody will do it for you, you need to have it done all by yourselves. It is too possible and can indeed be done. The men will not help you if Indeed you cannot help yourselves. If women in this great country will treat this rare opportunity as one to engage in their usual childish partisan conduct by making extensive use of the phraseology *we are our own enemies*, then I can assure all of you that the very first and last time a woman would be selected even as vice in the history of Ghana will be 2020. Get tired as a woman to be seen and referred to as one not fit for any purpose but only for the purpose of child bearing.



The time is right for this great country to first have a female vice president by virtue that the selection of a woman is based on the vice presidential ticket and subsequently a president of Ghana in order to make it clear to everyone in this country and beyond to know that when it comes to women affairs in Ghana, Ghanaian women belong to the women political party and must be seen as the necessary third force in today's modern political dispensation. The 2020 general election is not too close to be called. It has been called by women. If they do not want to be taken and treated serious by their male counterparts, they should work hard to ensure that the 2020 vice presidential ticket eludes Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang. And when this happens, women in this great country, would have, by their conduct, admitted that they are indeed not fit for the purpose of occupying the presidency.



And yes I am a man. And I am encouraging women to have a common voice and position on the subject. If you are a woman and cannot support your kind purely because you strongly believe you are each other's enemies, shame on you.

Is this the first time a woman is selected on a political party ticket to run for presidential office? The answer is a simple no. However, this is the first time the largest opposition party has selected a woman hence its relevance.



To the many who strongly are of the view that I am doing the bidding of a political party, think again. My interest has nothing to do with partisan politics. Rather, it has everything to do with supporting what is good for the country's development. The NPP equally have women capable of leading it to victory at any time T. They should give them the needed opportunity and support. Let's agree to hand over Ama Ghana to women to nurture. Let's give Ghana to women to develop. Let give her the chance to be literally raised by a woman, for in their arms will she see true development and growth.

