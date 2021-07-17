The bitter end of Zuma should be a lesson to corrupt African leaders

Opinions of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Columnist: Joel Savage

The former South African president, Jacob Zuma, has been given a 15-month sentence for contempt of court and refusal to comply with the inquiry to investigate him during his final weeks in office.



According to Zuma, during his nine years of leadership, there wasn’t any widespread corruption.



Decades after independence swept through Africa, the growth of the continent has been hampered by massive corruption at all levels with impunity.



Like other African leaders, the former South African president, Jacob Zuma, the man with four women and 22 children, was involved in massive corruption.



During his nine years in office, former South Africa's president spent £370,000 of the government’s money on 11 luxurious cars, including two Land Rover Discoveries, two Audi Q7s, three Audi A6s, and four Range Rovers for his four wives.



Being a president doesn’t make someone very rich in this manner without corruption, yet from time to time, Jacob Zuma refused to accept any responsibility for his corruptible actions by denying any wrongdoing.



In a different corruption case, Mr. Zuma was ordered to refund £15million of public cash he used on a swimming pool and visitor's center to his country home.



Every corrupt African politician has an answer to every charge. According to Jacob Zuma, the swimming pool was necessary to fight fires and the amphitheater prevented soil erosion.



In his political career, the former South African president was subjected to more than 700 fraud investigations.



As a polygamist, Zuma has a huge family but he should know that he didn’t become president to steal state money to look after his wives and children.



He was elected to see to the plight of the common South Africans that for decades had been victims of Apartheid, depriving them of everything that makes life possible in that country.



It will be recalled that in a televised address to the nation, the former South African leader apologized and said he would refund some of the money spent on the property, as ordered.



According to the media, angry Zuma fans, started the violence and looting, after Zuma was sentenced but that’s not the case.



Some frustrated unemployed South Africans always seek an opportunity to steal and Zuma’s sentence was a perfect time.



In a story similar to that of the Ghanaian leader, Nana Akufo Addo, the jet used by Zuma is understood in good condition, yet a second luxury jet was purchased.



Well, Nana Akufo-Addo chartered, however, many Ghanaians weren’t happy because he has already incurred so much debt on Ghana, that he should have used the presidential old jet.



It is time for African leaders who think they can steal the government’s money with impunity to think twice. Each of them would face the harsh reality of the law without any route to escape.



The world is rapidly changing and the youth are now more intelligent than before, thanks to social media now acting as the mouthpiece for the youth to speak out their grievances.