The birth of the African Union

Opinions of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Columnist: Cameron Duodu

I cannot believe that in just about a year from now (in May 2023) we shall be celebrating the 60th anniversary of what used to be called the 'Organisation of African Unity (OAU, which is now called the African Union (AU).



How did a group of countries with varying experiences of colonial rule, manage to close their eyes to cover their differences in political, economic, and social and come together in one organization with a common purpose?



Well, it wasn't easy. The year 1963, in which the OAU was formed, was an exciting one in Ghana. Some of us in the journalistic profession, watching the scene from Accra, realized that it was a "make or break" year for the continent. Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, was in a hurry to implement his idea of forming a single continental government in Africa. His determination stemmed from both personal and political motivations.



To take the personal motivations first: in August 1962, he had been extremely lucky to survive a grenade attack carried out against him at Kulungugu, in northern Ghana, by members of the country's opposition, the United Party, who had fled to neighboring countries like Togo and Upper Volta (now Burkina Faso) to avoid being detained without trial under the Preventive Detention act.



Nkrumah's security services, however, laid the attack at the door of members of his own Convention People's Parry, whose general secretary, Tawia Adamafio and other members of the party's secretariat were subsequently arrested and charged with organizing the attack.



Ironically, Tawia Adamafio was one of the few people Nkrumah had felt he could rely upon in his party, and the fact that the security services produced evidence that seemed to blame Adamafio and his "fellow conspirators" [including Foreign Minister Ako Adjei and the CPP Executive Secretary H. Cofie-Crabbe] for the grenade attack, was a cataclysmic event that frightened Nkrumah considerably.



He realized that he might be surrounded by traitors and that he might not have too long to live. Therefore, if his biggest dream – – e creation of an African continental government – was to be achieved in his lifetime, there was no time to lose. (It was later discovered that some of the evidence against Adamafio & co must have been manufactured!)



The alleged conspiracy forced Nkrumah's hand, for the astute politician that he was, he knew that if continental unity was achieved in Africa, he, as its principal architect, would emerge as the hero of Africa and this glory would bounce back to Ghana and strengthen his position tremendously.



But many other African leaders either had their own vision of the role they wanted their countries to play in Africa and the world (and we're not about to jettison this and accept someone else's!) or else felt threatened by Nkrumah's continental politics, especially their relationships with their former colonizers.



Many of these leaders had, in fact, been eased into power in their countries by the former colonial powers, who continued to wield a great deal of influence over them. These masters were extremely suspicious of Nkrumah, whom they regarded as a communist fellow traveler at worst, and at best, an upstart who wanted to pry their former colonies away from them.



The French, in particular, had painstakingly cultivated very cozy relations with their former colonies, based on flattery and bribery. Where that did not work, they were not above resorting to assassinations or coups d'etat to remove African leaders they did not fully trust. The man in charge of schemes that fostered French neo-imperialism, Jacques Foccart, has become a legendary figure whose name spelled death to many regimes. They were said to have “occurred”!



The following quote from a website that, with tongue in cheek, propounds what it calls "useless knowledge", reveals the French position clearly:



"The French are masters of dirty tricks in Africa. From the 1960s on, France's relations with Africa were handled by a semi-secret cell within the president's office charged with maintaining a financial and military zone of influence, stretching from Morocco to Madagascar. Under Jacques Foccart, French 'cooperation' officials virtually ran many African governments. In a confessional book, Foccart acknowledged that African leaders gave French ambassadors signed requests for military intervention, leaving [the] dates blank! ... It is most fortunate that Africa has a long history of [having] a short memory of hate."



Among Franco-African politicians who fell victim to Jacques Foccart's plots was Felix Moumie of Cameroon (poisoned in Switzerland). Overtly, French ruthlessness against those who did not dance to France's tune was exemplified against Guinea in 1958, when the Guineans voted "Non" to the French option, in a referendum organized by President Charles de Gaulle. The referendum was ostensibly designed to give a chance to the French colonies in Africa to choose between acquiring independence or staying as members of a newly-framed module of an association called "The French Community", which was crafted and overseen by the aforementioned Jacques Foccart.



This "French Community" was partly based on the concept of the "British Commonwealth", through which the British had managed to preserve loose ties with all their former colonies that had gained independence (with the exception of Burma and Sudan).



When Guinea voted "Non", the French left the country in a huff, taking everything they could carry back to France! Vital equipment needed to administer the country was taken away, including typewriters! Telephones were torn from their wall sockets and shipped off to France! Of course, they left nothing in Guinea's treasury.



Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was incensed when he heard about this. He had been ceaselessly telling Ghanaians that the treachery of imperialism knew no bounds. What had just happened to Guinea proved that he had been right all along. For if the French did not really want the people of Guinea to express their true opinion on whether to stay within the French Community or not, then why had they gone to the trouble and expense of organizing an elaborate referendum? Hypocritical imperialist "pretense" what else?



Nkrumah wasted no time in taking the opportunity to demonstrate that with unity, Africa could solve most of its own problems. Most Ghanaians had hardly ever heard of the Guinean president, Ahmed Sekou Toure until Dr Nkrumah invited him to Accra.



And although Ghana was not too wealthy itself (it had then begun to sound out the rich Western countries for aid to finance its Volta Dam project at Akosombo), Nkrumah immediately offered Sekou Toure a "loan" of ten million pounds sterling (worth at least $200M in today's money). With that, Guinea would be able to survive, for the time being, Nkrumah reasoned.



This act of selflessness was received with astonishment throughout Africa. Never before had an African country been seen to make such a great sacrifice for another. In colonial times, Africans from different places often only met each other when soldiers from one country were sent to quell riots in another, as happened during the riots that occurred in the Gold Coast (Ghana) in 1948, when soldiers from Nigeria were brought here, to "teach the rioters some sense".



TO BE CONTINUED



The money aside, Nkrumah and Toure shook the continent still further when they announced the formation of a "Ghana-Guinea Union" of states which, they said, would serve as "the nucleus" of an African union of states, which other African countries could later join if they liked.



The step the two countries took was largely symbolic, for Ghana and Guinea did not share common frontiers that they could pull down; nor did they possess common ports where customs duties could be harmonized; nor were there any other steps they could take to make the union immediately practical and organic. Worst of all, one country's people spoke English and the other French hardly the easiest way of uniting two countries. Yet the idea, as such, was emotionally appealing and was hailed in many parts of Africa. In fact, Mali, under President Modibo Keita, soon joined the union and was rewarded with a loan of about 5 million pounds sterling] by Ghana.



Efforts were actually made by the three countries to cooperate economically where possible. They sent "resident ministers" to each other's countries. And Ghana took another initiative when it acquired new Ilyushin-18 aircraft from the Soviet Union, with which it was able to introduce Ghana Airways flights to Conakry and Bamako. This enabled passengers from the two countries to connect to flights to other West African countries, as well as to Europe and elsewhere. Trade also began to pick up between the three countries meat from Mali, in particular, began to be seen in Ghanaian cold stores. But alas, by late 1960, Nkrumah and Sekou Toure both headstrong personalities had fallen out and the union was tottering. No announcement was forthcoming on the causes of the disagreement that had torn them apart.



Indeed, I only became aware of it when Mr. Kojo Addison, the censor whom Dr. Nkrumah had sent to the Radio Ghana newsroom (where I was working as a news editor) began surreptitiously to take news items that mentioned Guinea or Sekou Toure, out of our news bulletins! It was a crass act of intolerance that was, unfortunately, typical of the emotional manner in which international politics was often pursued in Ghana at the time.



Actually, 1960 saw Africa begin to "sleepwalk" into splitting into two blocs that eventually became known as the "Monrovia Group" and the "Casablanca Group". Most of the members of the Monrovia Group were drawn from an earlier group called the "Brazzaville Group" which was formed by mainly French-speaking countries. Initially, the Group was known as the "Afro-Malagasy Union" or, from its French initials, UAM.



The countries in the "Brazzaville Group" were Cameroon, Congo-Brazzaville, Cote d'Ivoire, Dahomey (now Benin), Gabon, Upper Volta (now Burkina Faso), Madagascar, Mauritania, Niger, Central African Republic, Senegal, and Chad. Later, the Group was expanded to include Ethiopia, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Togo, Tunisia, and Congo (Kinshasa).



The "Casablanca Group" emerged in 1961 and comprised Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Libya, Mali, and Morocco for a short period. They were often labeled as the "radical group" (in contrast, the label "conservative " was applied by lazy journalists to the Monrovia Group). The labels were clearly a misnomer, for by no stretch of the imagination could Morocco, for instance, which was a "conservative" monarchical regime, be described as "radical" or "anti-imperialist".