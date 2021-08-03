The bad state of Klo-Agogo

Opinions of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Columnist: Tetteh Akunnor

Klo-Agogo (not to be confused with Asante Akyim Agogo), is in the Yilo Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



Klo-Agogo is 1 hour 13 min(44 km) and 1 hour 7mins(31 km) from Somanya the municipal capital and Koforidua the Regional capital respectively. It is also 2 hours 37 mins (99 km) from Accra, the National Capital of Ghana.



Without a shred of doubt, this place is the Home of the biggest market in the municipality. It is also the food basket of the municipality and the neighbouring districts.



Farmers from adjoining villages bring their farm produce to sell on the two market days, namely Tuesdays and Fridays. They also buy their necessities from traders who commute from as far as the national capital and also the Eastern regional capital to sell on the dusty (in the dry season) or muddy (in the rainy season) market.



She can also boast of the only Secondary School in ‘Upper’ Yilo Krobo.



During these market days, the taxman and toll collectors dutifully find their way through the bad and weed-infested roads to take their pound of flesh.



Klo-Agogo is the food basket not only for the Yilo Krobo Municipality but also for neighbouring districts and municipalities. Despite being a food basket, she hardly sees any development.



All roads that connect to her are in a very deplorable state. Her women trade in a dilapidated muddy market and her children attend school under trees. Yes, schools under trees in 2021!!!



The town cannot boast of anything. She is the rejected mother who is left to fend for herself even though she keeps breastfeeding the nation. The Assembly keeps sucking and milking Klo-Agogo but never feeds her with the needed required development that would enable her to continue to give out her blood.



The state of Klo-Agogo is Pathetic indeed. Mud has engulfed the whole place so much so that, a visitor would wonder if government officials ever visit the place. Oh!! Ballot boxes find their way to Klo-Agogo and all adjoining villages during elections, but not the much-needed development.



Klo-Agogo is not in an obscure place in Ghana. Its name and location are known far and wide across the country.



Klo-Agogo, just like other places in Ghana gets to see a ballot box every four years but hardly gets its share of even what it gives to the nation.

Quite sad and pathetic!!!