The assault on the majestic citadel: The role of the Ashanti Region in the 2024 elections

Opinions of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Columnist: Kwabena Nyamekye

How times change; 50 years ago, the Ashanti Region was never powerful in Ghana’s elections for president. The reason for this was simple, the left-wing forces in Ghana’s politics (gathered under the CPP) portrayed the Ashanti candidates and voters as tribalistic, ignorant, illiterate, backward, and conservative and thus not fit to determine the fate of the nation and the left-wing successfully mobilized its forces against this caricature.



Add to this was the memory of Ashanti incursions and imperialism in the 18th and 19th centuries that was passed down to the generations of those the Ashanti Kings attacked. Thus an Ashanti candidate for president was toxic and the Danquah-Busia tradition was also toxic as any vote for this tradition’s candidate was in effect a return to the domination the various ethnic groups had fought against.



Any presidential candidate from Ashanti (or its BA and Eastern auxiliaries) was in trouble right from the start, battling a tag or depiction that was extremely hard to shrug off.



The only acceptance of a leading Ashanti in the 1960s when Akwasi Amankwaa Afrifa burst into Broadcasting House and told us to stand by for a broadcast from Emmanuel Kotoka. Right-wing supporters and disenchanted left-wing voters, along with those not really committed to any political ground rejoiced at the overthrow of the CPP and Afrifa, the true Ashanti, the charismatic Major was the toast of the crowds.



But then came April 17th, the death of Kotoka, and the vile and dishonest propaganda by the left-wing of Ghana’s politics that Afrifa was behind this. No matter the efforts of the NLC to point out that this was nonsense, the seeds had been planted and the picture of the arrogant and power-hungry Ashanti was revived.



Things got worse when Ankrah resigned from the NLC and although in his own words he had stated that this was because he had misled the NLC anti-Ashantii sentiment increased with this turn of events. Afrifa was elected NLC chairman and now the propaganda went into overdrive – the Ashantis had killed Kotoka and ousted Ankrah!



The end of the 2nd republic and the resurgence of the left wing saw Ashanti fortunes and the Ashanti region’s political power decline. The 1979 election saw the left sweep all regions except the Ashanti and Eastern and the 1981 coup reinforced Ashanti increasing misfortune.



By 1996 however, the Ashanti region had come roaring back and was beginning to show glimpses of its awesome electoral power. By 2000 it was obviously in the vanguard of election victories. Gone were the caricatures of the greedy, money-hungry, tribalistic, bush Ashanti.



Inter-marriage, the movement of Ashantis across the country and to top it all the personality of the impeccable JA Kufuor saw the Ghanaian voter shrug off his reservations and indicate he was happy to cast a vote for the Ashanti-driven NPP. Memories of the wars of the pre-colonial era, the death of Kotoka, and the demise of Ankrah melted into the mists of time.



The Ashanti region is now a majestic citadel, the good fortune for the NPP, and an immense problem for the left-wing in Ghana. Perhaps deep down some left-wingers are rueing the day the Ashanti were incorporated into Ghana in 1946 and asking why they were not encouraged, even supported, to leave Ghana in the heyday of the National Liberation Movement in the 1950s.



Take out from Ghana the region and its millions of NPP voters and the left-wing will have a field day, smashing whatever miserable entity dares challenge it at the polls. Nothing sums up this problem better than Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s claim that he can win 40% of the Ashanti vote for the NDC in 2024 to ensure victory for the NDC.



He is re-stating the position by the NDC after the election of 2016, that it must get 1 million votes in Ashanti, about 40% of the total to win power. He has not said this about any of the 3 Brong regions, or Central, Western, Western-North, Greater Accra, or even Eastern region – Dr. Duffour has said this about the Ashanti region.



A man of wisdom, he knows what he is talking about. He can see power slipping for good from the NDC if their Ashanti problem is not solved with Ghana ending up like Botswana where just one political party appeals to the voters and the opposition parties flounder with a total of about 35% of the national vote.



The Ashanti region is a huge voting block that cannot be easily splintered given that the values of its voters tie in with the Danquah-Busia creed: open markets, political tolerance, dislike for dictators, reverence from traditional rulers, etc.



The left has a burden it finds hard to shed – maybe in 50 years but not now: it still celebrates the violent overthrows of the 3rd republic, it has a track record of anti-Ashanti sentiment (the Great Ashanti Project and also Awoonor’s book The Ghana Revolution), and it has never been that enthusiastic about traditional rulers (when you embrace Socialism this tends to be the result).



However, all is not lost for the left-wing as it can win an election on the back of low turnout and disenchantment in Ashanti. The 2008 election revealed this. More of a coronation than an electoral campaign, a procession of over-confident party executives, a wholly irrelevant division in the ranks, and a carnival-like atmosphere saw the NPP fall to the unfancied JEA Mills.



The NPP campaign had failed to rally its praetorian guard, the Ashanti voter, and as one leading NPP man said when the first round in 2008 ended and calamity was staring the party in the face “the Ashanti Region has let us down.” By 2016 the cracks had been repaired, the campaign was serious business and disaffected Ashanti voters flocked to the polls and the NDC was blown to smithereens in the election.



You must go to YouTube to see a shell-shocked NDC party hierarchy with disbelief written across their faces as His Excellency President Mahama conceded defeat in a choked and emotion-filled voice.



The 2024 election approaches and strangely, the NPP seems to be touting a new geographic region of Ghana as its stronghold: the North! Forget about Bekwai or Oforikrom as we now have Yunyoo and Nabdam. We must ignore any candidate from Ashanti and go for someone from our new Treasure Island.



The party managers seem to be on the side of this new experiment: there is a long list of them who have stressed the need to turn North and harvest votes there. I assume John Mahama and his NDC will never campaign up North and concede the territory they have controlled for decades to the NPP just because of its presidential candidate in 2024.



Stand back and stand down! The NPP has a candidate from the North so let’s stop campaigning there so he wins 100 percent of the vote!!! I once said I am yet to be told of the miracle to be performed up North for the NPP that the incomparable Okomfo Anokye could not perform.



The average vote for NDC in the Northern part of Ghana since 1992 has been 65% of the vote. No one in NPP has said how much of this is going to be eroded in 2024 to ensure victory. For those screaming about the North-East Region, the NPP won here by a miserable 0.3% (49.8% to 49.5%). Meanwhile, there are serious rumblings in the faithful region that has fed the elephant for years.



You enjoy power not because of the 130 thousand voters of yours in the North East but because of the 1.79 million voters in your World Bank of all World Banks. Anger or disillusion here and the NDC will sweep the polls in 2024.



Someone should please remind the NPP that a political party is formed to win power. It does not exist to carry out experiments in hostile and uncharted waters that will yield no dividend.



Alan Kyerematen all the way.