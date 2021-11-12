You are here: HomeWallOpinionsArticles2021 11 12Article 1400791

Opinions of Friday, 12 November 2021

Columnist: Oswald Okaitei, Contributor

The artistic tribute to Rawlings

Jerry John Rawlings was famous for holding two successful coups in Ghana Jerry John Rawlings was famous for holding two successful coups in Ghana

And though
We were struck with sorrows amidst anger
At that nighty whirlwind
That stole its path into our land to keep you asleep,

365 days on,
We remain united, though in grief
To sing again,
Your never dying soul to sleep…

And let the dancers
Who danced before your cortege
To the banks of the last river
Re-enact your tale in Nii Yartey’s Musu choreograph

After, we shall ferry
You in the ship built upon the graveyard
Of Aunty Efua’s canoe;
Onward to the sacred land of the great long gones

Then, we shall return
Home to resurrect you; with Ablade Glover’s brushes
On the Michelangelo canvas
And paints expensive as the brand of Da Vinci

At a durbar ground,
Garry Smith’s drums we shall make to roar
Your name & sing your praise
In an orchestrated cacophonic symphony

And, comfort
Our bruised pains with Agya Koo’s
Yaa Amponsah’s strings
And with chorals from the solfas of Nketia

Then, we shall
With, Atukwei’s voice, speak of you on stage
And recreate you
With Awoonor’s words & lines & stanzas on pages…

We shall then breathe—
Breathe into you, a new fresh life;
Life given by man-gods,
Life without end till the end of times

And you shall live
In Ama Ata Aidoo’s paragraphs
And chapters in a prose—
A prose to be read by generations after generation and after generation

Oswald Okaitei is a young multi-award winning Ghanaian poet and arts activist. oswaldokaiteye@gmail.com