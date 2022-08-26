The abnormal pricing for products, acceptable?

Opinions of Friday, 26 August 2022

Columnist: Adjetey Emmanuel

The speed at which the prices of commodities are skyrocketing is quite overwhelming. We all know times are hard in the country, but the rate at which most of our market women and other sellers keep pricing their goods isn't fair to ordinary customers.



Most of the prices these days are becoming utterly outrageous. How can prices of goods keep changing on a daily and weekly basis? That's totally unfair to the buyer. I'm not saying you shouldn't make a profit. But to take advantage of the current economic instability to cheat your customers is absolutely unfair! This is not the time to keep overpricing your commodities on a daily basis.



You're in business to make a profit. That's understandable. But, to take advantage of this unstable economy to overly cheat your customers is not business. That's cheating, and it's not fair! Your customers don't deserve that from you.



It's quite shocking the way and manner in which prices for items keep fluctuating. This is not the time to think of making an abnormal profit to the detriment of your customers. Just have pity on your customers. They're not the reason behind this unstable economy.



I'm not against the fact that you're making profits, but I'm totally against you making abnormal profits without considering the current economic hardship in the country.



How can a pack of sanitary pads, which used to sell at 8 to 10 cedis, now sell at 14 and 15 cedis? That's outrageous! Sanitary pads must not even have any economic value in the first place. Owing to the exorbitant import duty on sanitary pads at the port, the prices in the markets are always on the rise.

A 25kg Gino rice, which was sold at 460 cedis in 2021, is now being sold at 650 cedis in some retailers' shops.



It appears like we don't have any economic management team in this government. The economy doesn't look good in reality, and unscrupulous people have taken undue advantage of the situation.



The only thing the government blames is COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, not itself. The government doesn't look like she is ready to find some solutions to this menace.



The finance minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, and the leader of the economic management team, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, are not even ready to open up to the ordinary people of this country. Their silence says it all. They don't care about the state of the economy.



The economy is undeniably hard. However, the prices of commodities shouldn't be priced overboard. I appeal to the conscience of every business owner, entrepreneur, and marketer to desist from overpricing items.



Making a profit is good for business, but cheating your customers to make an abnormal profit isn't good for your business's growth and won't keep the customers in the future.



When you see something, say something!



Email: adjeteyemmanuel@gmail.com