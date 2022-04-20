The Tobias and Sanballats of the NDC are the adversaries of the grassroots

Opinions of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

It has been observed that the one-party hegemony observed in many transitional democracies is partly due to the weakness and the fragmentation of the democratic actors which are organized as opposition political parties.



Besides, any political party which remains in opposition for more than two terms is likely to remain there for a very long time. Political campaigns in Africa and for that matter Ghana are extremely expensive; therefore, a political party losing major elections for more than two consecutive times could be detrimental. Raising funds for subsequent campaigns could be difficult.

This coupled with factionalism and internal squabble could worsen the situation.



And this is where the NDC must be very careful. It would be obviously absurd for anyone to think or argue that H.E. John Dramani Mahama cannot lead the NDC to win the 2024 elections, and I don't want to believe that the recent report of the EIU is a propaganda. They may be credible, but parts of their report do not support the fact on the ground. How can you change a brand that caused a stir in the 2020 elections by garnering more than 5 million votes and winning back many seats to have a hung Parliament in spite of the electoral manipulations and machinations that purportedly took place?



Having read between the lines long enough, and by their pronouncements, there are reasonable and probable grounds to point out that Yaanom have an agenda to stay in power for a long time, and want to destroy their dreaded opponent, H.E. John Dramani Mahama. And it is their repeated propaganda that JDM would be the easiest candidate to beat is that has echoed around to inform the report of the EIU.



If the ablest grassroots supporters of the NDC mistakenly fall into this trap, and their plan is allowed to succeed, the long-term damage to their great party will be grave. They should shine their eyes oo. I entreat all NDC loyalists and grassroots members not to buy into this fallacy because it will never help them to recapture power.



The truth of the matter is that some people from the Umbrella fraternity have given themselves up to be used for this diabolic agenda, and I want them to know that it is very dangerous to dine with the devil. They must have a long spoon! I have a sneaking feeling of sympathy for them, and I can see some political careers coming to an end. They will pay for these betrayals. Every. Single. Day. Of. Their. Lives. This is going to be the price of disloyalty, and it is going to be paid in full.



The interesting thing is that some of these "dissidents" know very well that JDM winning power for the NDC in 2024 is a mathematical certainty. They have been discussing this privately, so what is their motivation for a change of a flag-bearer? Perhaps, the common denominator characterizing the activities of such people is greed. Somebody should say "fii" and I will mention names, dates, time and where such discussions took place.



The Bible tells an interesting story in the book of Nehemiah chapter 2. During the reign of King Artaxerxes, Nehemiah sought permission to build the broken walls of Jerusalem, but when Sanballat the Horonite and Tobiah the Ammonite heard about this, they were very much disturbed that someone had come to promote the welfare of the Israelites, so they ridiculed Nehemiah and did all they could to scuttle his effort.



In response, Nehemiah said: “The God of heaven will give us success. We his servants will start rebuilding, but as for you, you have no share in Jerusalem or any claim or historic right to it.”



I thought such characters like Sanballat and Tobiah only existed in the ancient days, but they are real in these modern times too.



No one is saying that JDM shouldn't be contested for the flagbearership. He is a good man, he has his faults like any human being, but he is still a good man and a better leader. Most of his believers, the grassroot members of his party have not lost their faith in him, and are ready to give him a resounding victory any day.



Fidel Castro once said: “Men do not shape destiny, but destiny produces the man for the hour.” I have brought myself to the comfortable decision that God allowed what happened in 2016 and 2020 for a purpose -- for Ghanaians to suffer a little to appreciate What President Mahama did. And this time around, I can see a divine hand ready to tip the scales. God will not allow anyone to keep H.E. John Dramani Mahama from his destiny; the Lord almighty has purposed, and who can thwart Him? His hand is stretched out, and who can turn it back? (Isaiah 14:27).



In conclusion, I want to leave you with the words of Prophet Nehemiah: the God of heaven will give JDM success, and I will be very shocked if any of those who want to contest him in the presidential primary election gets more than 2 percent of the votes.