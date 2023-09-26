The 'Rubiales kiss' – a matter of safeguarding

Opinions of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Columnist: Agnes Adwoa Anima

On August 20, the final match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup was played at

Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia. The Lionesses of England and La Roja of Spain contested the cup. With a 1-0 victory over The Lionesses, La Roja became the winner of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.



During the awards ceremony, the President of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, in his excitement, reportedly grabbed Jenni Hermoso, the captain of La Roja, and kissed her. The uproar after that incident has led to various incidents. FIFA and RFEF have suspended Luis Rubiales from his position. Though Rubiales insists that the kiss was consensual, Hermoso has denied it and has pressed charges against Rubiales.



Sports have always held a special place in society, promoting physical fitness, teamwork, and competition. However, it's crucial to recognize that the world of sports is not immune to challenges, especially regarding the safety and well-being of athletes, mainly young and vulnerable ones. Safeguarding in sports refers to the proactive measures taken to protect athletes from various forms of physical, emotional, or psychological harm.



In recent years, there has been an increasing emphasis on safeguarding in sports

to ensure athletes can participate in a safe and nurturing environment. Several

safeguarding scandals have rocked the sports world in recent years, shedding light on the pressing issue of athlete protection.



One of the most high-profile safeguarding scandals in sports is Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics team doctor. In 2016, he was accused of sexually abusing hundreds of young gymnasts under the guise of medical treatment. Nassar was sentenced to prison for his crimes, and the scandal prompted widespread reforms within the organisation.



In November 2011, former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was

indicted on 52 counts of child molestation involving young boys over 15 years (1994-2009). The scandal rocked the university and resulted in the firing of legendary head coach Joe Paterno, among others. There are reports of extreme abuse of Chinese children being prepared to compete at the Olympics.



Dr. Richard Freeman, a former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor, faced allegations of ordering banned substances, raising concerns about ethical practices and oversight in elite cycling. These scandals have had far-reaching consequences, leading to criminal prosecutions and prompting sports organizations to reevaluate their safeguarding practices and implement stricter protocols to protect athletes.



They are stark reminders of the importance of athlete safety and the need for a culture of accountability within the sports world. Safeguarding in sports begins with ensuring the physical safety of athletes. This involves maintaining well-maintained facilities, providing proper safety equipment, and implementing strict rules and regulations to prevent injuries. Coaches and administrators should be trained to prioritize safety during training and competitions,

reducing the risk of accidents.



Athletes can face immense pressure and stress, affecting their emotional well-being. Safeguarding measures include promoting a positive and supportive environment free from bullying, harassment, and discrimination. Coaches

and mentors play a significant role in fostering a healthy emotional climate helping athletes manage stress and anxiety. Young athletes are particularly vulnerable, both physically and emotionally. Safeguarding efforts should include age-appropriate training and supervision.



It is essential to have clear guidelines for coaches, parents, and volunteers to ensure the welfare of young athletes, including measures to prevent abuse

and exploitation. Safeguarding in sports aims to prevent all forms of abuse, including physical, emotional, sexual, and verbal abuse. Establishing comprehensive policies and procedures for reporting and addressing abuse allegations is essential. Background checks and training for coaches and staff can help identify potential issues early.



Athletes, coaches, parents, and volunteers should receive training and education on safeguarding in sports. This includes recognising signs of abuse, knowing how to report concerns, and understanding the importance of maintaining appropriate boundaries. Ensuring safeguarding in sports includes the following;



Sports organizations should have clear and comprehensive codes of conduct that

outline expected behaviors for athletes, coaches, parents, and volunteers. These

codes should be communicated and enforced consistently.



Conducting background checks for coaches and staff members can help identify

individuals with a history of abusive behavior or criminal offenses.



Establishing a confidential and accessible reporting system is crucial. Athletes, parents, and others involved should feel comfortable reporting concerns without fear of retaliation.



Regular training sessions and educational programs should be provided to

everyone involved in sports, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding and

their role in ensuring a safe environment.



Sports organisations should collaborate with law enforcement, child protection

agencies and relevant authorities to investigate and address allegations of abuse or misconduct.



Safeguarding in sports is essential to promoting a safe and nurturing environment for athletes of all ages. By prioritizing physical safety, emotional well-being, and the prevention of abuse, the sports community can ensure that athletes can fully enjoy the benefits of sports participation while feeling protected and supported.



Athletes, coaches, parents, and sports organisations are responsible for upholding these principles and making sports a positive and enriching experience for all.