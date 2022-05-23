The Police under Nana Akufo Addo

Opinions of Monday, 23 May 2022

Columnist: Lawrence Appiah-Osei

I am not that old, but I remember when Dr. Nkrumah was overthrown, all his ministers were asked to report to the nearest police station for their own safety.



When Dr. Busia was overthrown, all his ministers were asked to report to the nearest police station for their own safety and when Dr. Limann was overthrown, his ministers were asked to report to the nearest police station for their own safety.



Those were the days we had the professional police who served with integrity and respect. Do we have the same police today? Meanwhile, Nana Addo didn’t take over from a military regime for us to say, what is happening in Ghana under his watch is fallout from the military regime.



The killings by the police to wipe out evidence against the police is something new under Nana Addo. Who can convince me that Nana Addo is not aware of what Is going on? What about Dr. Bawumia, who is the Chairman of the Police council? What about the IGP, who is the Head of the Police service? I am touching on the leadership of the country.



It is easy to say they are not aware of the killings but what have they said or done to prove their innocence? Who has been fired? Instead of Maame Tiwaah being fired, wasn’t she promoted after the 3 Takoradi girls' fiasco?



The police under Nana Addo/Dr. Bawumiah/Dr. Dampare now uses a template to make an announcement when there is a killing. The template is that the person killed was an armed robber, who was leading them to his fellow armed robbers, and he was shot dead. It doesn’t matter how the person was killed; they will read from the same template. Very disgraceful police service.



Ladies and gentlemen, we have to rescue this country and it should start with you: an NPP delegate and or a Ghanaian voter. Please listen to me: All the incumbent Regional and National Executives of the NPP must be voted out. We need to clean up the NPP.



During the General elections, you as a Ghanaian voter should vote against the NPP. Until we vote these NPP out of power, these police killings will never stop. Three days ago, it was Kaka. Two days ago, it was the policeman in the bullion truck. Today, it is Albert Donkor. Tomorrow it might be you or a family member. It’s not funny anymore.