The Neutrality Allowance saga - A case of commercializing innate values?

Opinions of Friday, 6 May 2022

Columnist: Daniel Sackitey

The media space has been inundated with conversations on ‘Neutrality Allowance’ since the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) declared a strike on Thursday, April 21, 2022, over the non-payment of the said allowance as agreed upon with the government in January.



Largely, the strike by CLOGSAG has not received public support as some other industrial actions do but it has instead infuriated other workers who have questioned the basis of such an allowance.



Perhaps, the nomenclature of the allowance should be blamed for it.



Indeed, when this writer first heard of the 'neutrality allowance,' I paused for a few seconds in a reflective mood and asked myself, “so some people actually receive allowances for just being neutral?”



Only God was a witness to the shock and awe on my face that moment.



My confusion stemmed from the fact that the Civil Service Code of Conduct, which every civil servant are expected to be abreast with, clearly provides certain constitutional or civil responsibilities of public servants in the discharge of their duties.



Sections 12 (1) (b), (c), and (e) of the Code of Conduct clearly bars civil servants from participating in politics.



The section reads as follows; “12. (1) The Constitution of Ghana confers rights on all citizens of Ghana, including Civil Servants to join any political party or association of their choice. However, by virtue of the traditional role of the Civil Service to serve the Government of the day loyally, and to maintain the confidence of any future Administration, a Civil Servant may not:



a. Accept any office paid or unpaid, permanent or temporary, in any political party or organization;



b. Declare himself openly as a registered member of a political party or association;



c. Indicate publicly his support for any party, candidate or policy



d. Make speeches or join in demonstrations in favour of any political person, party, or propaganda



e. Engage in activities which are likely to involve him in political controversy.



Notwithstanding this provision, however, Section 12 (2) adds that “a Civil Servant is entitled to his views in political matters, and if so qualified, may vote at elections.”



By the above, it is evident that permission to vote was granted based on Article 49 (1) of the Constitution which espouses that any public election or referendum shall be by secret ballot.



How then do civil servants, who are being protected from political witch hunts based on the nature of politics done in the country, and also fully aware that they are not supposed to engage in active public politics, turn around to demand allowance for being neutral when there is the option to resign and join active politics?



A typical case of a civil servant quitting to join active politics is of Superintendent (Rtd) Peter Lanchene Toobu, then Executive Secretary of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), who resigned in 2019 per dictates in Article 94 (3) (b) to contest the Wa West Constituency seat on the ticket of the NDC which he eventually won.



The said article stresses that a person shall not be deemed eligible to be an MP if he/she is a member of the police service, prisons service, armed forces, the judicial service, the legal service, the civil service amongst many other bodies.



If CLOGSAG members are being paid neutrality allowance, then perhaps the flood gates should be opened to cover chiefs - for example - who are equally barred from entering into politics as well as all personnel who render public service in Ghana including members of the Judiciary, Education Service, Health Service etc. as captured in Article 190 (1) of the 1992 Constitution. All persons in civil service should equally enjoy a neutrality allowance.



Undoubtedly, the salaries of civil servants are low compared to Article 71 officeholders who enjoy special wages and emoluments stipulated for the political class and other high-ranking political appointees.



The recent economic downturn has further worsened the plight of civil servants due to the general increase in cost of living.



CLOGSAG should channel their fight into getting the government to pass a law that pegs salary increment to the rate of inflation – perhaps that may force government (s) to work on reducing the rate of inflation.



About the author; Daniel Sackitey is a former Broadcast Journalist at Radio Univers and is a student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism



You can contact him at danielsackitey4@gmail.com