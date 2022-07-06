The NPP will rather 'break the 8' in opposition

Opinions of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Columnist: Naah John

The interestingly appalling performance of this Nana-Bawumia-led government is a testament to NPP’s wabbling move into opposition.



President Akuffo-Addo gave a mountain of mouth-watering promises to Ghanaians to also try him and see. He has been tried by Ghanaians since 2017. It appears numerous Ghanaians are now highly disappointed to be experiencing even dire living conditions under Akuffo-Addo’s regime owing to the mismanagement of the economy, misplacement of priorities, massage of corruption scandals, inadequate accountability, nepotistic tendencies, incessant borrowing, profligate foreign travels of the president and failed or moribund promises.



Ghanaians are further burdened by the hard-biting e-levy and euphoric abolition of road tolls because of the former. This government is also bent on cathedral building, whilst almost neglecting pressing daily issues such as perennial floods as well as stratospheric levels of local fuel prices, inflation, and prices of goods and services but rather majoring on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and Warring faction in Russia and Ukraine.



As if adding more petrol to a burning fire, a sudden announcement from the Jubilee House that Ghana is fully ready to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Balance of payment (BOP) support has raised the temperatures of Ghanaians, resulting in a highly toxic mixture of feelings expressed about this unpopular decision and justifiably so.



Although going to IMF is not an utterly bad idea, the previous position of the government and limited consultation regarding the IMF matter now make this move less appreciated by the majority of Ghanaians.



The impervious way this government has treated sound counsel from well-meaning Ghanaians including former President Mahama, CSOs, and some NPP stalwarts to address variously identified challenges is quite worrying. This is surely coming back to bite this regime and the NPP seeking to break the 8 in power.



It is indeed refreshing that AriseGhana, the Citizen coalition, Labour Unions, and many individuals in Ghana have started to strongly voice out their sentiments for the government to fix them before it is too late for Ghana to recover from further economic, social, and political ‘corrosion and decay’.



The many ‘sins’ this regime has committed so far cannot convince well-discerning Ghanaians to give the NPP another nod after 8 years in power come 2024. With this unsatisfactory performance of the Akuffo-Addo-led government, the NPP might be in opposition after 2024 and break 8 in opposition.