The NPP Diaspora Ghanaians influenced by tribalism, can’t afford to live in Ghana

Opinions of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

There are typically heaps of Ghanaians in the Diaspora in Europe and the United States, imparting assistance closer to the unfathomable corrupt NPP authorities under Nana Akufo-Addo. They are doing so due to tribalism; on the other hand, the reality is that none of them may choose to be in a position to live in Ghana for even longer than a month.



All of us ought to agree that tribalism remains one of the biggest issues that has continuously underdeveloped our nation. Surprisingly, notwithstanding the special havoc tribalism has caused, such as the dividing of the people, many Ghanaians assume some distinct tribes are substandard, and, therefore, keep advertising tribalism in Ghana.



Corruption is inevitable in Ghana and it’s ripe in politics, affecting the entire infrastructure. Even though corruption surpassed additionally all through the technology of the NDC, Mahama was in a position to make investments higher into developmental tasks, than the current Ghanaian leader, Nana Akufo Addo.



Tribal bigots in Ghana and in the Diaspora are blind to see the large corruption in the authorities of Akufo-Addo, his mismanagement of government’s funds and debts barring accountability, and his luxurious lifestyle at the price of the regular struggling people.



My question to the tribal bigots in Europe and the United States of America is: Those countries, whether in Germany, Belgium, Holland, France, or America, wherever they are if their economies are so horrible as that of Ghana with a high rate of unemployment, will they ever enjoy these countries?



Sadly, the entirety of Ghana is politicized, therefore, when critics are combating to make things better in Ghana to make life easier for the ordinary people suffering, the critics generally meet warfare from tribal folks that care about who rules Ghana than developments.



Akufo-Addo can be categorized as the worst leader in Ghana’s political history but due to the fact of concern and assaults from tribal folks, the president continues to abuse his place of job and power, treating everyday Ghanaians like garbage, even though he claims to be a Human Rights advocate.



Tribalism is now helping merchandising corruption inner the NPP authorities because some claimed the NDC also did that but are you a fool to promote corruption because the previous government also did that?



Whatever way Ghana goes, will have an effect on human beings and additionally decide the development of the country, so the evil they are promoting, will wholly mature to take its toll on the future generation.