The NDC party is a complete joke!

Opinions of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Columnist: Emmanuel Graham Nyameke

The NDC party is throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians. They make Ghanaians believe them to be fighting for the good of the nation when in actual fact they are just staging a platform to given them political power after they have served their term of opposition.



They are not seen acting when they should. They come back to Ghanaians who have trusted them with their power for more power and strength, something they already have been given. Despite the huge gap between the aim of politics and the good of society and how deteriorating Ghana is looking, Ghanaians still endorse NPP and NDC every eight years with another political power.



The situation in Ghana is completely horrifying!



GHANAIANS ARE LEFT WITH NO OPTION OTHER THAN TO VOTE FOR EITHER AN NPP CANDIDATE OR VOTE FOR AN NDC CANDIDATE. YOU CHOOSE NOT TO VOTE AND YOU BELONG TO THE JEHOVAH WITNESS ORGANIZATION. ONLY A FEW GHANAIANS HAVE THE EYES TO SEE THAT OUR DOOM AS GHANAIANS HAS BEEN CAUSED BY THESE TWO DOMINATING POLITICAL PARTIES!



The NDC Party in particular has proven to Ghanaians that they cannot help build the nation, that their very presence in the political arena is to stage. They’re movie characters, only acting scenes that never happened nor will ever happen.



On matters concerning our security as Ghanaians, I have this to say: that not NPP nor the NDC party who hypocritically took to the street to demonstrate can secure the lives of Ghanaians. Let this Nana Addo era pass and be in the era of ‘WhoeverNDC' and you realize that the NPP party will also stage Ghanaians.



When the NDC members of parliament had the chance to build a good security system for every Ghanaian by choosing the best person for the job, what did we all see? After all the parliament gymnastics about the vetting, the NDC party approved someone they said mishandled the security of Ghana.



Here they’re today demonstrating. They’re a complete joke! A shame to Ghanaian civilization.



If they indeed believe they have been put where they are to protect the interest of all Ghanaians, then they should clear off all-partisan mentality and tune in to the achievement of a better Ghana for every Ghanaian.



When this same military evaded parliament what did you people do? You only did what you have been doing. Fooling most Ghanaians with 'all day talks'. You are only lucky you have money to buy time on-air, but there are many Ghanaians who can talk well, bring solutions to the table and implement them, only that they cannot afford the price for even 10 minutes on air.



Again, note that entrusting you with our power does not means we cannot debate on our own if we were to be there; it only means that you’re one of us, and you know about the change our society desires, and here you have been put there and you’re managing our country using your ‘will'.



You couldn’t bring about justice to what happened at parliament, at least it would have given Ghanaians higher confidence in this demonstration for justice if you did. Ghanaians are aware of the game you, the NPP, and the NDC are playing.



A period is coming when constituencies will not be represented in parliament. It will happen. You people are just fooling Ghanaians. NDC is the ‘Devil' and the NPP is the ‘Monster'.



You can chase me and kill me like it is already happening to people who speak for the goodwill of Ghana. God bless our homeland Ghana and make her stronger and stronger.