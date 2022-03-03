The Ghanaians Akufo-Addo is begging to accept E-Levy are the same people he is incarcerating

Opinions of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

When a government wants to propose something new to the people, the need to build a good relationship with the population matters a lot. A good relationship builds trust, therefore, the people will be willing to accept.



Unfortunately, the lack of communication and respect for the common Ghanaians has soiled the president’s relationship with the people, one of the reasons many Ghanaians are not interested in the E-Levy.



Many political strategies governments like to use to build a good relationship with the people include communicating regularly so that the government gets familiar with the grievances of the people.



It seems the Ghanaian president cares more about external matters than what is happening in his country. We saw the message of Nana Akufo-Addo to the US government when George Floyd was brutally murdered.



Yet in Ghana, during the elections, innocent people were gunned down. Months passed, Akufo-Addo refused to talk about those that were killed. The worst part of the story is when an NPP politician declared those victims as criminals.



Meanwhile, the government continues to beg the common Ghanaians, those Akufo-Addo doesn’t care about, to accept the E-Levy.



How can the president keep oppressing the very people he wants to accept the E-Levy? They will never accept it; this is what Akufo-Addo needs to understand because the people feel that he doesn’t respect them.



Another important issue is the war Nana Akufo-Addo has declared on critics and journalists criticizing his government. The president can’t do that to people he hopes will accept the E-Levy; they will reject it.



Whenever things start going well in favor of the E-Levy, the same Akufo-Addo will block it with his bad decisions. For example, the arrest of Oliver Barker-Vormawor has provoked the majority of Ghanaians to the extent that they have sworn never to accept the E-Levy.



There is a Ghanaian proverb that says that “if your hand is in someone’s mouth, you don't have to knock the head because you can be bitten," thus, with regards to this E-Levy, Akufo-Addo should have maintained a very good relationship with the common people.



This is what he has failed to do and looking at the controversies surrounding the E-Levy, it is likely Ghanaians will never accept it even if Akufo-Addo stops arresting his critics or journalists.



Ghanaians don’t think ex-president John Mahama is a saint. Like all presidents, he made certain mistakes during his era but one remarkable thing about Mahama is despite the opposition that rose against him from all angles, he never put any critics or journalists behind bars.