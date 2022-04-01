The Chief Justice, Anin-Yeboah doesn’t serve Ghanaians, he serves only Akufo-Addo

Opinions of Friday, 1 April 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

The Chief Justice of Ghana, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah was appointed by the president, Nana Akufo Addo, to replace Justice Sophia Akuffo, a relative of the president who was the Chief Justice from 2017 to 2019.



Like every judge, before taking office, the new Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah swore an oath to protect and defend Ghanaians but he never did. He continues to abuse his power and deny the vulnerable people justice.



Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is responsible for Ghana’s political and economic crisis today for being one of the most dishonest Chief Justices in Ghana’s political history, after collaborating with the Electoral Commission boss, Jean Mensa to deny Mahama the 2020 presidential victory.



Free and fair election is not common in Africa, however, what Ghanaians witnessed in the 2020 presidential election can be viewed as the most fraudulent election in Ghana's political history.



The Electoral Commission boss, Jean Mensa, couldn't even explain to Ghanaians how she was able to come out with figures representing the votes.



None of the figures make sense and every effort by Ghanaians to give answers in the witness box was prevented by the Chief Justice, Anin-Yeboah.



Akufo Addo makes appointments that will benefit him only because of corruption and favoritism. That’s why he appointed his relative Ken Ofori-Atta as the Finance Minister and Anin-Yeboah as the Chief Justice.



The president doesn’t care if the common Ghanaians suffer, so long as he gets what he is looking for, therefore, he benefits from the work of the Chief Justice, while the majority of Ghanaians continue to suffer.



When the controversial E-Levy was proposed in parliament, the majority of Ghanaians who aren’t interested refused it. Also, the Minority in Parliament blocked the passing of the E-Levy, because it’s a fraudulent means of generating tax from the poor people.



Despite the public outcry against it, Akufo Addo together with Anin-Yeboah, manipulated their way through to impose the E-Levy on the poor Ghanaians, after a seriously sick MP was taken from the house with an ambulance to the Parliament to pass the E-Levy.



Since from 2019 Kwasi Anin-Yeboah was appointed the Chief Justice, the majority of Ghanaians are disappointed and have lost confidence in him.



His respect decreased in the eyes of Ghanaians when he was accused of accepting a 5million dollars bribe from someone.