The Animal Farm: A sad reality of today's NPP

Opinions of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Columnist: Abdulai Alhassan Tipariga

Can we really toe this path as a people whose very essence is premised on freedom, equality, and accountability? Can we? Have we suddenly stooped too low to make some people more equal and greater than the rest of the family?



Background



On August 13, 2022, an event was held in the Metropolis of Kumasi, Ashanti Region. The program, which was an all-inclusive health walk for friends of Alan Kyeremanteng climaxed with speeches from great party men.



Hon. Hopeson Adorye, a party stalwart and a former parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso also spoke. Sadly, however, his speech which was a rallying cry for patriots was misconstrued by opponents as a divisive and bigot statement —a development that generated widespread condemnation and chastisement so much so that, he had to make a press release.



Mr. Hopeson Adorye has since been referred to codes of the party which sort of outlaw his utterance and or any other utterances of that magnitude in the party. In fact, the office of the General Secretary of the party has supposedly called him to order and is currently exploring befitting sanctions for his action.



Our take



How these protocols and codes suddenly appeared from nowhere to implicate and discipline Mr. Adorye is a development that cast doubt over our widely touted democracy spirited in freedom. Sincerely, this smack was meant for someone bigger, not Mr. Hopeson Adorye. I mean, who has not seen or heard Chairman Wontumi talk about the obvious romance he has for the Vice President? Who hasn't heard the campaign songs he is singing for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia?



What about the declaration Mr. Aziz Futah, the National Nasara coordinator made? What disciplinary actions or chastisements were reserved for these people? Hon. Samuel Atta-Kyea suggested that the Vice President be made the flagbearer and Alan Kyeremanteng his running mate, we were asked to laugh over it; Nana Obiri Boahen, the former Deputy General Secretary is very public about his wish for the Vice President's candidature; we see and hear all of these, but we mostly label them as mere praises born out of venerations for the Vice President.



All these people and many other party faithfuls, publicly made varied statements which to a large extent, supported or endorsed Dr. Bawumia for the flagbearership race; these, they did and still do without any malice and without having the all-embracing arms of the law clamp down on them. But when someone from Alan's bloc says something, he is taken on and the long and sharp claws of the party's structures begin to clatter for action. Is this the kind of party we wish to build going forward? I mean, for a party that is preparing to secure an unprecedented feat, divisive administration aimed at victimizing other Patriots is definitely way below the bar. We are not breaking anything with this attitude, for whoever wins the race, will need the other bloc for the long battle that neighs.



It has always been long service, commitment, and loyalty —so it shall remain! The God of Alan will speak...