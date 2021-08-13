The Akufo-Addo government has not achieved it all, but has done reasonably well

Opinions of Friday, 13 August 2021

Columnist: Reindolf Amankwa, Contributor

"It is impossible for someone who is human to have all good things together, just as there is no single country able to provide all good things for itself" - Herodotus



The President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is fixing the country. Except otherwise of mischief and negative propaganda perpetuated by some nation wreckers, the numerous policies and projects undertaken by this NPP government cannot be relegated to the background in terms of the debate on national development.



From the introduction and execution of policies and projects such as the Free Senior High School (FSHS), One District One Factory (1D1F), Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), One Constituency One Ambulance (1C1A), One Village One Dam (1V1D) etc, we can not entirely say that the NPP government has failed in its promise to the people. Notwithstanding, we agree that there are challenges. Yes, there is still more room for improvement. However, the Akufo-Addo government has done so much to be appreciated and prided as milestone achievements.



Every great vision comes with itself tough challenges. The difficulty with the President Akufo-Addo led government is not with delivery of its mandate. Rather, it is with poor communication strategy.



In my many observations done across various media communication platforms, government and party communicators seem to attempt to paint a picture that argues that the current government should be scored hundred percent. Such a strategy is a non-starter.



It is public knowledge that President Akufo-Addo has performed exceedingly well but cannot be scored a hundred percent. In all sectors of the economy; health, education, road and transport, agriculture, information and communication, foreign affairs, trade and industry, youth and sports, gender, works and housing, fisheries, labour relations, etc, there is at least one achievement to highlight despite the challenge(s) that the sector may be faced with.



What we know is that, President Akufo-Addo has not entirely succeeded but is on course to succeed as a remarkable visionary leader Ghana has had in her fourth Republic.



Let me conclude by suggesting that no Ghanaian in his or her citizenry senses could be against the country being fixed. The disagreement lies with the mischief shrouding the call for the country to be fixed. Akufo-Addo as President has done and is doing what another could not do once upon a time in "Mahamaland". But then, going forward, the NPP and government's communication bureau should up their strategies; by accepting the challenges facing the various policies and programs of government whilst consciously throwing light on the milestone achievements chalked thus far regardless of the obstacles.