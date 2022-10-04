The Akoto factor: The unprecedented agric growth figures under the Fourth Republic of Ghana

Opinions of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Columnist: Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

The analysis and breakdown of the agricultural sector growth rates under the Fourth (4th) Republic signal that the best of the records of the agricultural sector all fall under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led Administrations in comparison with those recorded under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led Administrations.



The best of all these agricultural growth rates actually fall under Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto’s reign as the Minister of Food and Agriculture under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP Administration.



In analyzing the agricultural growth rate figures, the models; Straight-Line Growth Rates, Average Growth Rate Over Time, Average, Line Chart, and Bar Graph were employed.



Find below the breakdown and analysis of the agricultural growth figures as evidence;



A. John Kufuor



2008 7.6%



B. Prof John Mills



2009 7.2%

2010 5.3%

2011 0.8%

2012 2.3%



C. John Mahama



2013 5.7%

2014 0.9%

2015 2.3%

2016 2.9%



D. Nana Akufo-Addo

2017 6.2%

2018 4.9%

2019 4.7%

2020 7.4%



E. Nana Akufo-Addo



2021 8.4%





Bar Chart





Line Chart



A. Largest Agricultural Growth under the Fourth Republic: 2021 = 8.4%



The largest growth of 8.4% recorded in 2021, therefore, positions the management of the agricultural sector under Dr. Akoto as the best in the history of Ghana, and as a result, authenticates him as the best Minister of Agriculture the Country has had till date.



B. Percentage Growth between two different Governments



i. Between 2008 and 2009 (John Kufuor, NPP to Prof John Mills, NDC) = 2.7% Decrease



ii. Between 2016 and 2017 (John Mahama, NDC to Nana Akufo-Addo, NPP) = 113.8% Increase



Note: The Straight-Line Growth Rates Model was employed for the interpretation of the above data analysis



Per the above, while the Agricultural Minister under the former President Prof. John Mills led NDC Government in 2009 diminished by 2.7%, the agricultural growth he inherited from the former President John Kufuor led NPP Government in 2008, Dr. Akoto, Minister of Agriculture in 2017 increased by 113.8% what the President Nana Addo led NPP Government inherited from former President John Mahama led NDC Government in 2016.



C. Percentage Growth for Four (4) Years Duration within a Reign of a Government



i. Between 2009 and 2012 (Prof John Mills, NDC) = 31.34% Decrease



ii. Between 2013 and 2016 (John Mahama, NDC) = 19.99% Decrease



iii. Between 2017 and 2020 (Nana Akufo-Addo) = 6.01% Increase



Note: The Average Growth Rate Over Time Model was employed for the interpretation of the above data analysis.



Per the comparison of the agricultural percentage growth under the entire four-year reign of the respective governments under Prof John Mills, John Mahama, and Nana Akufo-Addo, the management of the agricultural sector by Dr. Akoto under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP Government recorded the highest growth, and as a result, was the best among the three (3) administrations. It was even only the growth under Dr. Akoto that recorded positive growth, while the rest under the respective NDC-led Governments recorded negative growth.



D. Percentage Growth for Five (5) Years Duration within a Reign of a Government



i. Between 2009 and 2013 (Prof John Mills/John Mahama, NDC) = 5.67% Decrease



ii. Between 2017 and 2021 (Nana Akufo-Addo, NPP) = 7.89% Increase



Note: The Average Growth Rate Over Time Model was employed for the interpretation of the above data analysis.



Per the comparison of the agricultural percentage growth under an entire five-year reign of the respective governments under the Prof John Mills/John Mahama led NDC Government and the Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP Government, the management of the agricultural sector by Dr. Akoto under the Nana Akufo-Addo led NPP recorded a higher growth, and as a result, was the better of the two (2) administrations. It was even only the growth under Dr. Akoto that recorded positive growth, while that under the NDC-led Government recorded negative growth.



E. Average of the Growth for Four (4) Years Duration within a Reign of a Government



i. Between 2009 and 2012 (Prof John Mills, NDC) = 3.9%



ii. Between 2013 and 2016 (John Mahama, NDC) = 2.95%



iii. Between 2017 and 2020 (Nana Akufo-Addo) = 5.8%



Note: The Average Model was employed for the interpretation of the above data analysis.



Comparing the average of the Growths of the respective four years under the reigns of the respective governments under Prof John Mills, John Mahama, and Nana Akufo-Addo, the management of the agricultural sector by Dr. Akoto under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP Government recorded the highest average, and a result, was the best among the three administrations.



F. Average of the Growth for Five (5) Years Duration within a Reign of a Government



i. Between 2009 and 2013 (Prof John Mills/John Mahama, NDC) = 4.26%



ii. Between 2017 and 2021 (Nana Akufo-Addo, NPP) = 6.32%



Note: The Average Model was employed for the interpretation of the above data analysis.



Comparing the average of the Growths of the respective five years under the reigns of the respective governments under Prof John Mills/John Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo, the management of the agricultural sector by Dr. Akoto under the Nana Akufo-Addo led NPP Government recorded the higher average, and as a result, was the better of the two administrations.



Moreover, the highest growth ever recorded by the NDC was 7.2% in 2009 which is less than the NPP's second highest record of 7.6% in 2008, and 8.4% in 2021 being the highest record.



Hhhmm, May God be Praised always.