Opinions of Tuesday, 2 November 2021

Columnist: Kwaku Kristo

The African Dream

The African Agenda



Not for the shallow-minded

Africa is the mother of resources from which all the continents rely

But Yet Africa is a borrower always waiting to act on lender reply

To make a supply without any plan to fly

Out of the indebtedness outcry

So I ask then again why?



How can the breeder of gold, diamonds, cocoa, coffee, cotton, shea, silver, copper, rubber, timber, ivory, manganese, forest, vegetation, constant sunshine etc. still be indebted with suffering masses?



As if the mathematics of common sense doesn’t involve the masses

This equation I can never comply

From those woods which are made to ply

I still can't get any answer as I require

But the deeper I enquire

The leaders are the only Africans living the word fly



From the Religious Leaders to those Politicians whose belly they only supply

We need to make this dream come true

As I scream from the dream of a rebirth

Where every single soul born on Africa can rely and start life from above the sky as they are born under the Sun by the God of the universe whose sign is the Sunshine



A dream of a Sunshine Africa

An Africa full of smiles and not bitter political bitter bile

An Africa which has the shine so bright that the next generation shall live under culture of love and above the oppressors nine

Wake up Africa



Our land us the only agenda

Our people is our only source of strength from our creator

Africa needs to protect our people and land like a terminator in the mist of all the day and night operation of our predator

Africa must hang the boots of a selfish few ones and wear the shoes of the majority in the representation of the universal rule



Africa must wake up into its intuition and train talent with the deep investment into research for intelligence tool

Africa should dream the dream from the spectacle of making the majority the priority



In this dream of rebirth

We need the freedom from politics and religion to settle boldly like the descendants from the God of the sun and the ornamental earth crust

Africa can rise above this heat borrow for tomorrow and rust

An Africa that places value on African mental health

Mental revolution is the only reason for this agenda



African dream

A dream of one Africa

Africa with Mansa Musa, Ghana and Songhai

Africa with the unity of beauty

This dream may seem like a melting ice cream but yet it’s a possible sunny day in Africa everyday as I scream

Poetry is my soul