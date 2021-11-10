Opinions of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Columnist: Eric Domie

I am sure you have heard these statements repeatedly “The Youths are the future generation”, “The Youths are the change-makers”. Well, I agree with these statements too. But how can the youth be all these wonderful characters if we are sidelined: if there are no policies supporting and challenging our growth and development? How can we if there are no directional personalities in

our life? I mean mentors.



Mentors play key roles in our lives. We turn to trust them and believe they can guide us well. According to Jean E. Rhodes in “New ideas for youth Mentoring in the 21st Century”, youth mentoring is among the most popular forms of volunteering in the world. But does it work? Does mentoring help young people to succeed? Yes, it does. Mentoring expert, Jean Rhodes draws on more than thirty years of empirical research to survey the state of the field. Her conclusion is sobering there is little evidence that most programs- even renowned, trusted, and long-established ones-are effective.



But there is also much reason for hope and Rhodes does not think we should

give up on mentoring. In my opinion, the 21st Century youth needs a mentor. A mentor who is open-minded to understand the current demands and pressures on today's youth. Today's youth is frustrated and disappointed at its leaders, sad, and feels there is no hope anywhere but to travel and seek green pastures in

developed countries. I do not want to believe there are no opportunities in my country. Or should I say the youths are not given the needed attention due to the greedy and selfish hearts of some leaders? Today, I see a lot of youths engaged in “certain activities” just to make a living. Who says there are no opportunities in the country?



I wonder what our resources (capital) are being used for. If we are saying the youths are the future of this nation, then I believe there are lots of things we must put in place to support and challenge the growing population and demands of today's youth. We need a lot of guidance and am serious when I say guidance.



We need passionate leaders willing to sacrifice and see the burning desires

of these young ones manifest. Don’t be quick to say, “the youths are not serious, and they always look at monetary benefits first”. What are you also looking at; exploring and taking advantage because you feel, they need your help, right?



Let’s look at the bigger picture and that is important than the immediate satisfaction.



Look at your community or residence, there are lots of these young ones wandering and just want to be heard. They are all not after your money. Some just need direction and your experience can help shape them. I bet you, they will be fine if they hear.



The 21st-century youth does not only need motivation and good talk. Take the extra step in meeting these young ones and you will understand when I say we are losing a lot of our human resources to drugs and offensive social vices.

Today's youth is capable. Very ready to change the status quo if given the needed opportunity. I know the country is doing a lot. However, extra steps to increase these opportunities in the very rural areas are key and can save and redirect the life of these young ones from the street to the classroom and to lecture rooms.



What we want to achieve is to see every youth and young adult out there excelling and doing their best in any chosen field. It is possible. We can achieve that.



Imagine, every Member of Parliament (MP) as part of their duties in parliament is implementing policies that support the educational, social, financial, and psychological needs of these young ones in their respective communities. Imagine how things will be like.



Imagine a community where there are rehabilitation and counseling centers supporting teenage mothers, school dropouts, physically challenged persons, etc.

Imagine a community where there are scholarship schemes available to brilliant and hardworking young men and women.



A system where life is fully lived. Let’s just be open to these young ones. You have no idea what some are going through psychologically. Let’s appreciate and draw them close while we still have the chance. They are young but very smart and will demand and go all out to get what they want or need. This is the

best opportunity to do something of social importance to your country.