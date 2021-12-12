You are here: HomeWallOpinionsArticles2021 12 12Article 1422058

Columnist: Joel Savage

Thank you letter for Ghanaweb’s Excellence Award nomination

The maiden GhanaWeb Excecllence Awards held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 The maiden GhanaWeb Excecllence Awards held on Saturday, December 11, 2021

I would like to thank Ghanaweb, for selecting me as one of the nominees for the “Excellence Awards,” which took place at the Accra City Hotel on December 11, 2021.

I am glad that you find me useful and considered me as a nominee for this award. This is very much important for me, knowing it will enhance my performance to do better as a writer.

I will also take the opportunity to thank the editor of ModernGhana news, who has done so much for publishing many of my articles, which very often people contact him if they could use some of my articles.

I am highly obliged Ghanaweb, this sweet memory will stay with me for the rest of my life.

Thank you very much.

Joel Savage

