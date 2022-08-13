Tetteh Quarshie memorial hospital is unique

Opinions of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Columnist: Kwabena Boadu Anafo

“The proverbial Ghanaian hospitality has been given credence beyond rhetoric, as can be observed in the unique care at the Tetteh Quarshie Hospital, Mampong Akuapem.”



This assertion by Linda Davis, an American from Minnesota, was elicited by the excellent approach to the care of patients and general human relations of doctors, nurses, and general staff.



Linda, who is married to a Ghanaian, and currently on admission at the facility, can hardly find any difference between the care provided in an American hospital and Tetteh Quarshie, with the exception that US hospitals are more adequately equipped.



Affirming that the handling of patients is beyond imagination, she pointed out that adequate equipment for the Ghanaian hospital makes it better in comparison.



“No equipment can substitute for the great feeling one gets from the excellent working relations at this facility. This in many ways surpasses what you derive from most of the developed world,” she stressed.



As a result, Linda thinks she is in the right place on the globe, where, as a writer and video producer, she will project the nation, especially its health facilities to attract aid to enhance the health of Ghanaians. "This is because healthy people make a healthy nation," she said.



According to the American, naturally, everyone abhors getting sick, but fortunately or unfortunately, her current state has instilled in her great pride in Ghana. "It emanates from how I have been embraced with the proverbial Ghanaian hospitality and being treated so well irrespective of my race or where I come from.



Linda cherishes being looked after in a hospital named after a historic agriculturist, Tetteh Quarshie, the man who brought Cocoa to Ghana.



"You cannot imagine what a joy it is to be in a hospital named after a ‘chocolate conjurer’, given the world’s love for chocolate,” she said, beaming with smiles.



"No wonder the doctors, nurses, and the entire staff are so sweet," she added.



“I would like to make an appeal to the POTUS Biden, especially as a Democrat myself, the UN, and multinational corporations to assist this hospital as it serves the majority of the people in the region. It needs upgrading to a Teaching hospital with all the required equipment. I also would like to call on the Ghana Health Service and management of the Hospital to maintain the uniqueness of the facility, but ensure to include washrooms in the private (Palliative Wards). Finally, I would like to express my gratitude to Dr. Dzifa, Dr. Michael Bentum, Madam Gifty Ababio, Senior Nurse Mercy Sarpong, and all the rest of you especially the ever-smiling Cleaners and excellent Caterers at your Canteen. Stay great as Tetteh Quarshie,” she concluded.