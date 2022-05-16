Ten reasons the killers of Deborah Yakubu are religious pantomimes

Opinions of Monday, 16 May 2022

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

1. A school (college) WhatsApp page, purposely for academic-related activities, yet they (those Muslim fanatics) turned it into an Islamic propagation page. First idiocy: they triggered Deborah’s sentiment. No sensible Muslim would turned a school page into an Islamic center. Those sacrilegious people, they erred! But did the school administrators call them to book?



2. Forcing Islamic views on people and, on a page which isn’t a comparative religious studies platform also goes against Quran 2:255 (Let there be no compulsion in religion. Truth stands out clear from Error). “Had your Allah so willed ˹O Prophet˺, all ˹people˺ on earth would have certainly believed (become Muslims), every single one of them! Would you then force people to become believers?” (Quran 10:99)



3. The fanatics had only laid an ambush, waiting for people to ridicule the name Muhammad (ﷺ), then they’d take arms and cutlery and brandish matched-box sticks, yelling; we burn her. Is the name Muhammad (ﷺ) an atomic bomb that when touched it ought to explode!? The funny thing is that they (the fanatics) don’t portray anything good about Islam, safe notoriety.



4. If Deborah had indeed committed a blasphemous act, did (they) allow her to seek forgiveness? What prevented them? As if Allah is unforgiving.



5. Why did they take the law into their hands and effected Deborah’s stoning to death, and further burning her? This is agenda hooliganism. Mustn’t the case be given to the Islamic high Rulers (Qaadi) to deal with it, if they meant good for Islam. But they railroaded the process. And chose untoward vengeance. This isn’t Islamic.



Punishing by fire is strictly prohibited (Haram) in Islam. They interfered with the school’s academics and ended it with a bigger “haram” — burning a soul.



6. Adultery is also a punishable by death. When (hypothetically) those murderers become afoul of it, they’d seek forgiveness and conceal their sins perfectly. So why can’t they advice their mate, Deborah, even if she had hurled unprintable words on the Prophet (ﷺ)?



7. When the disbelievers, at the time of Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) demanded that the title “Rasuulullah” (Messenger of Allah) be expurgated from the letter before they’d regard it as binding, didn’t Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) ask where it (Rasuulullah) is on the paper and, when he (ﷺ) was shown he (ﷺ) wiped it off with his hand? This is religious tolerance. The one (Prophet Muhammad ﷺ) they claimed to be fighting on his (ﷺ) behalf did settle for the best of ways to register his ﷺ spleens.



8. Even when Allah (God) is mentioned, there are people who compare Him with coconut and milo (three-in-one). And Allah (God) hasn’t killed any of them.



So people have the right to disagree with Islam. That’s why when the Bedouin urinated in the mosque, in front of Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ), he (ﷺ) stopped the companions around who wanted to accost him, by saying that ‘the man is answering the call of nature.’ The woman who used to spread filths on Prophet Muhammad’s (ﷺ) path wasn’t lynched. The man who borrowed him (ﷺ) money, but came back hurling insults at him (ﷺ), though the time for paying the loan as agreed wasn’t due, and Umar (r) wanted to teach him a lesson for insulting the Prophet (ﷺ)…didn’t the Prophet (ﷺ) himself stop Umar (ra)? And then amortized the loan instantly and, even added something small to it, more than the actual amount (loan) he had taken. He (ﷺ) told Umar (r) that (the additional money) was because, he (Umar) had scared the lender. NB: this is an interest free loan.



9. “We decreed upon the Children of Israel that whoever kills a soul unless for a soul or for corruption [done] in the land - it is as if he had slain mankind entirely. And whoever saves one - it is as if he had saved mankind entirely.” (Quran 5:32). Which one makes sense: saving a soul or killing?



10. The Palestinians are being massacred on daily basis. So Deborah’s lynching (and burning) should be a no news? That stance is lame, myopic, and hollow! And insensitive. And callous.



We know the world sometimes is against Islam. And that the Palestinians are being killed. We cry blood always. The least we could do now: to hate the act in our hearts.



Since (Quran 41:34) says: “And not equal are the good deed and the bad. Repel [evil] by that [deed] which is better; and thereupon the one whom between you and him is enmity [will become] as though he was a devoted friend”, we can’t do much than always be ‘forgiving’ than ‘revengeful’.



The question is if Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) were to be alive today and, he (ﷺ) was vilified, berated, or insulted, do you think his ﷺ reprisal attack would be lynching and burning the very people whom he ﷺ would have loved to invite into the fold of Islam? God gave us the head for a particular reason. Let’s use it.



It’s clear that people who claim to be defending the honor of Islam through brutal means, and not intellectually, are most often, themselves, marring the beauty of Islam. Yes they — the ignorant Muslims.



Mahatma Gandhi says: “An eye for an eye will leave the whole world blind.”