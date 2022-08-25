Teaching is a multifaceted profession and can never be subjected to mockery

Opinions of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Columnist: Abu Hafiz JT

Years ago, It will be recalled that our topics of debate always centered on “A teacher and other professions who is more important“. Though this argument did not settle at that time and it is one of the arguments that some scholars described as “an endless argument”. However, when I remember this topic of debate in the olden days, I find it laughable.



Why? Teaching students information alone that they will remember and put to use is one of the greatest gifts anyone can give to another person. Allow me to follow with this famous assertion by Malala Yousafzai that “One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.”



It is so sad that the teaching profession in Ghana has been devalued as compared to others forgetting the vital role it plays in the genesis of other professions.



The role of teachers is one thing we cannot illustrate in our mere write-ups. In many professions, it’s easy to overstate the importance of the job. But in the case of our educators, it’s more likely that people will underestimate the importance of teachers in our society.



For those who have dedicated their lives to teaching others, it’s good to reflect on the vital importance well-educated quality teachers play in shaping the future of our generations and the world around us.



Taking on the task of shaping young minds is a big responsibility and to say that teachers can change lives is not an exaggeration.



Undoubtedly, teachers also go the extra mile in cushioning the intellectual standard of learners by offering quality education. Consider some of the following vital roles that truly demonstrate the importance of teachers. In factual terms, education is recognized as the backbone of development in every nation and teacher is the vehicle of education.



I’m always of the view that the teaching profession is the mother of all professions. We cannot build a quality education without training quality teachers in our classrooms and that tells us how relevant they are in every aspect of national development.



It is sometimes painful to witness the suffering of Ghanaian teachers. If not in Ghana, how can a newly trained teacher teach for seven(7) months without pay at the time that he or she needed money to start a life and be able to deliver well in the classroom?



A teacher trainee who depends solely on allowance to take care of the basic needs hasn't paid for several months. And still, there is a quantum number of qualified unposted teachers in their various homes wallowing in abject poverty and they keep on crying for postings after finishing their national service for a very long time.



But it is imperative to note, that we cannot entirely put the government responsible for underrating the profession. I have become even more concerned as I have observed that those in the teaching fraternity are also the root cause of this because of their phlegmatic character towards the work.



The pride of the profession has been thrown into a dustbin by teachers themselves and especially those who never dreamt of finding themselves in the profession and they are languishing there purposely to get little papers to feel their pockets.



The teaching profession should not be seen as an avenue to make money but as a gateway to serve. It is not oblivion of the fact that teachers are underpaid in Ghana but that shouldn’t be a standpoint for teachers themselves to humiliate the profession.



The majority of teachers do not manage their time efficiently and most especially those in basic and second cycle institutions who spend less time in school. The rest of the time is not effectively and efficiently utilized. Others will spend the time in ghettos playing oware and draft while others use it for unnecessary arguments.



This is affecting the ability of the worker and the teacher to engage in research, saving time to think about how to establish a business venture to make extra gains to supplement the meager salary. A friend of mine is a teacher who is also a fashion designer, he goes to his shop right after school and he is making a lot of gains. I think we should consider such teachers as role models who combined professional work with personal life.



It will be difficult to believe that some teachers in this country find it problematic to satisfy themselves with the three daily meals. As a newly trained teacher, I resented the way people denigrate the profession and I am deeply worried.



Teachers must not be seen as ordinary people, the government and those around them should stop vilifying and using unhealthy comments against them. They are doing a great service that we cannot pay back so they need to be motivated.



The positivity and encouragement of teachers brighten the future of our current and unborn generation. Teachers must always be extolled and motivated to wipe away their academic challenges. I will end with this American proverb “If you can read this, thank a teacher.”



I will be back in a jiffy...