Teacher Licensing: Exploring the framework for professional development of teachers

Opinions of Monday, 1 August 2022

Columnist: Desmond Allotey-Pappoe

The National Teaching Council within the last three years has taken giant steps in the registration and licensing of pre-tertiary teachers in both the public and private sectors.



For proper functioning, coordination, and regularisation of the licensing processes, a lot more sensitization exercises have been conducted and this article intends to turn the spotlight on some of the key areas.



1. First is the renewal of the license. Like all other professional bodies ( GBA, GMA et.al), a license is a legal authorization for practicing and there are procedures detailing how such licenses can be acquired or renewed.



The National Teaching Council with its functions highlighted in clause 60 of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act ( ACT 1023) has defined a roadmap for the acquisition and renewal of licenses.



An in-service teacher is expected to renew his/ her license every three years on the condition that the teacher has;



i. lived within the confines of the code of

ethics and professional standards



ii. met the required CPD points at the current rank within the 3-year TCPD cycle



iii. passed the portfolio assessment



To retain the license, an individual teacher must earn the stipulated minimum credit points of the current rank within three (3) years prior to the license renewal date. However, teachers are required to meet one-third of their training points in a year to determine their professional standing status for a particular year.





With reference to the CPD framework



"TCPD activities are documented in Teachers’ Logbook as backup records which are transposed to the teacher’s online account. Names of certified activities are saved in the portal for CPD providers to select and award points to teachers who may attend that programme. In addition to the TCPD points, teachers are also required to build their own portfolio for assessment and these two (TCPD points and Portfolio Assessment Grade) are used to determine the professional standing of the teacher.



Should a teacher meet the TCPD point requirements but failed in Portfolio Assessment or the other way, that teacher cannot renew his or her license and cannot practice as a teacher according to the Teacher Regulatory ACT of Ghana"



The "Framework for Continuous Professional Development of Teachers, published in 2020 serves as a guide for teachers and service providers to implement CPD programs. It captures CPD expectations and recommended CPD points for teachers at each rank and also provides formulas for calculating TCPD points for the respective ranks.



2. The teachers’ portal is a means for teachers to access TCPD activities or programs (either online or Face-2- face) from Accredited Service Providers on

Demand. These CPD activities differ across the ranks.

For every training program, the following are addressed;



- the name of the CPD provider

- category of training.

- cost

- points to be acquired.

- target



Training programs are designed to match the expectations of the assigned rank, a basic level, or a category of teacher (either teaching or non-teaching). With all this information, the teacher is in a position to opt for appropriate training.



On the teachers' portal, one can click training programs to access all available training being offered by CPD providers.



3. At the end of the 3 years, each teacher is mandated to score a specific number of points based on his or her rank. The points differ across the ranks.

Rank 1 (Superintendent II) and Rank 10(Director I) are required to gain 60 and 110 points respectively at the end of the 3 years.



For a teacher on the rank of Principal Superintendent (rank 5), the assigned points for 3 years is 80.



Each year, the teacher on rank 5 is required to amass 7.33 points for rank-based training, 10 points for mandatory training, and 9.33 points for recommended training, all translating to 26.66points in a year.

(Making 26.66 x 3yrs= 80 points)



4. Teachers are to build points from activities grouped under Mandatory, Ranked Based, and Recommended activities, and not all training requires the payment of a fee.



Recommended training or activities that can fetch points include completing an accredited education programme leading to the award of a Post Graduate Diploma/Degree, participating in school- or cluster-based workshops, being an active member of a registered teacher union, planning or facilitating a short course at the school or district level, keeping a reflective journal or diary, using the lessons learnt from reading of journals and books to improve teaching practice or assessment, etc.



Again, NTC has partnered with organizations such as Commonwealth of learning, Instill Education, etc to offer free online courses for teachers.

There are also freely accessible courses on https://elearning.ntc.gov.gh/login/index.php)



5 Teachers are not restricted to access training from only one source and are also not obliged to access every paid Professional Development activity.



Supply-driven programs from the employer can also be accessed either at the school level through Professional Learning Communities-PLC (School Based, Departmental Based, or Cluster Based) Community of Practice-CoP (Workshop for Heads of Institutions or School Improvement Officers (SISO) or teachers for a particular subject or teachers of a particular class (BS3, BS1, KG2) or teachers assigned with common roles and responsibilities.



In most cases, it's the demand-driven programmes ( those organized by NTC Certified Service Providers) that require the payment of a fee.

In such situations, teachers have the right to negotiate for their own payments and also decide on which one they may want to attend.